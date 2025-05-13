Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

May 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the third and final leg of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League group stage, England Football announced today. The side will face Portugal and Spain in its fifth and sixth matches of Group 3 play. Should England finish group play in first place, the side will qualify for the Nations League Finals set to begin this October.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 12 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender was named to England's final roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for her first major tournament.

England's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Schedule (Third/Final Leg):

vs Portugal | Friday, May 30 at 2:45 p.m. EDT (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs Spain | Tuesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. EDT (RCDE Stadium, Catalonia, Spain)

Morgan has appeared in 18 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer, seeing over 1,500 minutes of action. The defender played 315 out of a possible 330 minutes throughout the Spirit's 2024 playoff run and has appeared in all nine of the Spirit's 2025 contests so far. Since returning from the most recent international window earlier this spring, Morgan tallied her first three career NWSL goal contributions with an assist against Louisville and a brace at home against Angel City.

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again this Saturday, May 17 when the side faces off with Utah Royals FC in the club's annual Salute to Service match. Single match tickets are available here. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in all the team's matches at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.