Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver

(Washington Spirit)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for the third and final leg of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League group stage, the Scottish FA announced today. The side will face Austria and Netherlands in its final two matches of Group A1 play.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in five international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning two clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit this past offseason in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has made one appearance for Washington, serving predominantly as the side's backup keeper through the first nine matches of 2025.

Scotland's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Schedule (Third/Final Leg):

vs Austria | Friday, May 30 at 2:35 p.m. EDT (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

vs Netherlands | Tuesday, June 3 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Koning Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands)

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again this Saturday, May 17 when the side faces off with Utah Royals FC in the club's annual Salute to Service match. Single match tickets are available here. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in all the team's matches at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

