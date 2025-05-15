The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current - May 16, 2025

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Friday night's contest between the Pride and the Kansas City Current will mark the first time the two sides have squared off since the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinals. The Pride advanced to the NWSL Championship after defeating the Current via a 3-2 scoreline at Inter&Co Stadium last November.

At the 69th minute of the match, Pride captain Marta will hit her 10,000-minute played in regular season play with the Pride. She will be the first Pride player in Club history to achieve this mark.

In the Pride's last match against the North Carolina Courage, forward Prisca Chilufya scored her first goal of the 2025 campaign and her first ever NWSL goal. Chilufya's late second half stoppage time goal allowed the Pride to rescue a point and draw with the Courage. Quote of the Week:  

"It is always an entertaining game against Kansas [City]. It is a game we have done relatively well in recent games. We are looking forward to it. We are looking forward to being back home in front of our own fans. It should be a really good atmosphere. A Friday night game is always exciting. It is good to be home and excited to get back out on the field."

- Head Coach Seb Hines  

Current Form  

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, North Carolina Courage 1 (5/10/25, WakeMed Soccer Park)  

Goal-Scorers: Prisca Chilufya; Feli Rauch

Current's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 4, Bay FC 1 (5/11/25, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Bia Zaneratto, Debinha (2), Temwa Chawinga; Penelope Hocking

Against the Opposition:  

Series Record: Series Record: 3-2-3 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 2-1-1)  

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Kansas City Current 2 (11/17/24, Inter&Co Stadium - 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC

Date & Time: Friday, May 23, 9:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Utah

Broadcast: NWSL+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

The Need to Know:  

Date & Time: Friday, May 16, 8 p.m. ET  

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

Entitlement Partner: Walt Disney World

Where to Watch/Listen:  

Broadcast: Prime Video







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.