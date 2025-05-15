Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand on Friday Versus Portland Thorns FC

May 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open a two-game homestand at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16 against Portland Thorns FC. The team will close the homestand the following weekend against Bay FC on Saturday, May 24.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC

WHEN:

Friday, May 15 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL +

U.S. Feed: Josh Eastern and Lianne Sanderson

Global Feed: Jessica Charman and Ricky Lopez-Espin

DEPORTES NATION (SPANISH)

Alex Parra, Danny Rodriguez and Laura Gomez

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium following a 1-0 victory on the road against Seattle Reign FC. Forward Yazmeen Ryan forced a turnover that led to the lone goal of the match. The U.S. Women's National Team forward played the ball into space for Ryan Gareis, who tallied her third assist of the year on the play. Gareis played the ball into midfielder Maggie Graham and the rookie scored her third goal of the season.

Gareis has now tallied assists in back-to-back matches and she is the first Dash player to tally assists in consecutive games since Nichelle Prince reached that milestone in Oct. 2023. The University of South Carolina alum is currently tied for the most assists in the league with three.

Graham has now scored two game-winning goals this season. The rookie midfielder scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 2-1 triumph on the road over the Chicago Stars on March 23.

The Dash will host Bay FC on Saturday, May 24 prior to the FIFA window at the end of the month. The club will celebrate Kids Day on May 24.







