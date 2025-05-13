Kansas City Current Announces Historic Partnership with Pitchside Coffee as Next Restaurant Partner at CPKC Stadium

May 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a historic partnership with Pitchside Coffee Tuesday as the newest restaurant partner at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. Founded by six current and former KC Current players, Pitchside Coffee is the first player-owned vendor to be permanently featured inside a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) or women's sports venue. It is also the only food or beverage vendor in an American professional sports venue owned and founded by currently active professional athletes.

Pitchside Coffee was founded in 2024 by Elizabeth Ball, Vanessa DiBernardo, Kristen Hamilton, Hailie Mace, Desiree Scott and Mallory Weber. The group of coffee enthusiasts expressed a shared interest in spreading that passion with Kansas Citians, which led to the formal launch of Pitchside Coffee in July 2024. Appearing at different locations throughout Kansas City, Pitchside will operate out of a portable trailer at CPKC Stadium during Current home matches.

"We founded Pitchside Coffee last year as a passion project, hoping to find fulfillment in something we all enjoyed outside of our normal workday. We wanted to combine two things we love, soccer and coffee, as a way to be able to connect with and serve the Kansas City community that supports us," said the Pitchside Coffee team. "What began as the six of us pushing our way through logistical hurdles of how to start and operate a coffee truck business has blossomed into this dream of being able to serve fans from our coffee truck on match day inside our very own CPKC Stadium. The incredible support we've received from the community has allowed us to now dream even bigger as we one day aim to cement ourselves in a brick-and-mortar location on the riverfront. We hope to continue growing and fueling the best fandom and city in the NWSL."

Within a year of Pitchside Coffee's launch, the truck has appeared at several First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District, served soccer and coffee fans from around the country at the 2024 NWSL Championship and hosted several pop-up locations in Kansas City. Pitchside's locally-roasted "Game Day Grind" blend is available for purchase at the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium, as well as select Hyvee and Rally House locations around Kansas City.

Current fans and coffee enthusiasts can enjoy Pitchside Coffee on matchdays on the South Concourse of CPKC Stadium. Below are some menu items that guests at CPKC Stadium can expect this year:

A specialty latte inspired by a KC Current player (which changes each home match)

Oat Milk Latte

Cold brew

Drip Coffee

Hot Chocolate (temperature depending)

Chai

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Different syrup options to customize your own flavored latte

"This historic partnership with Pitchside Coffee is a powerful instance of the Kansas City Current continuing to support our players both on and off the pitch," said Kansas City Current president Raven Jemison. "The Pitchside Coffee team knows what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level, and the strides they've made in less than a year of operation are proof. We are excited to support this opportunity for this incredible group of athletes and formally welcome Pitchside Coffee to the world class food and beverage experience at CPKC Stadium. We look forward to having our fans experience an array of drinks straight from Pitchside's iconic trailer on matchday."

The Current are back in action Friday for a road clash against the Orlando Pride at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video while fans in Kansas City can catch the action on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans can also tune in on the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.