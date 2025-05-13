Kansas City Current Duo Called up by Brazil for Upcoming International Window

May 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha and goalkeeper Lorena have been called up to the Brazilian National Team when the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) pauses for the FIFA international window from May 26 to June 3. Brazil will play a pair of matches against Japan in preparation for the Copa América later this summer.

The first match between Brazil and Japan is set for Friday, May 30, at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo at 11:30 p.m. CT. The teams will square off again on Monday, June 2, at Estádio Municipal Cícero de Souza Mar qu es in Bragança Paulista with kickoff at 10 p.m. CT.

This marks the first call-up for Debinha since May 2024. This is Lorena's third national team invitation of the calendar year as she was named to the Brazilian squad which faced the United States in April for two gold-medal rematches in San Jose, Calif. Lorena logged a full game between the posts in the first match as Brazil split the series with the Stars and Stripes. She also received an invitation to a training camp back in February.

With nearly 1 5 0 caps for her country since her senior team debut in 2011, Debinha has represented Brazil in two FIFA World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2020) and was an alternate for the 2012 Brazilian Olympic Team. Her 61 international goals rank third all-time for her country.

Lorena made her senior national team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament en route to the silver medal.

The Current are back in action Friday, May 16, to take on the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) and the match will be broadcast on Prime Video.







