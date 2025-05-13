Alex Morgan Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor

May 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and the Leichtman-Levine Family announced today that two-time World Cup Champion and former Club captain Alex Morgan has joined the Wave as a minority investor, taking an equity stake in the organization she helped launch as a player just three years ago.

One of the most influential athletes of her generation, Morgan was among the first announced players signed to Wave FC in 2021. Since then, she has played a pivotal role both on the pitch-scoring the Wave's first-ever goal and leading the team to consecutive playoff appearances-and off the pitch, contributing to the Club's rise as one of the most successful franchises in women's sports.

"San Diego is where I've built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career," said Alex Morgan. "I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this Club has the power to change the future of women's sports. I'm proud to invest in that future and not just as a player, but now as an investor."

Now, as a minority investor, Morgan will be joining Wave FC's new controlling owners, the Leichtman-Levine family.

"Alex has always fought to positively impact this game beyond the pitch," said Lauren Leichtman, Controlling Owner of San Diego Wave FC. "She used her platform to lead, to advocate, and to build something meaningful in San Diego. Her decision to invest is not only a continuation of her leadership but also a reflection of her belief in what we are building."

Morgan retired from her professional soccer career on September 8, 2024, as San Diego Wave FC's all-time leading scorer and assist leader, with 28 goals and 11 assists. In the Club's inaugural season, she won the NWSL Golden Boot with 16 goals, leading San Diego to become the first expansion team in NWSL history to qualify for the playoffs. In 2023, the former captain helped guide the Wave to its first-ever trophy, lifting the NWSL Shield in front of a record-breaking home crowd at Snapdragon Stadium.

Beyond her playing career, Morgan has been an advocate for women's sports and an entrepreneur. She co-founded TOGETHXR, a media and commerce company dedicated to equal rights, and covering and investing in women's sports. In 2023, she launched the Alex Morgan Foundation, focusing on creating equity and opportunity on and off the field. Additionally, Morgan is an investor in Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league, and a co-founder of Trybe Ventures, which invests in companies with a focus in Saas, media, sports teach, and healthcare.

The United States Women's National Team icon amassed over 200 goals and 88 assists across 337 appearances. Internationally, Morgan ranks in the top 10 in U.S. Women's National Team history for goals, assists and multi-goal games. The forward's extensive list of career accolades also consists of a number of individual recognitions being named U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year twice (2012,2018), FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11 selection (2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) and CONCACAF Player of the Year four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018).

