Kansas City Current Cap Mother's Day with 4-1 Win over Bay FC

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (6-2-0, 18 pts., 1st place) got back on track in front of another sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium Sunday afternoon, capping Mother's Day with a 4-1 win over Bay FC (2-4-2, 8 pts., 11th place). Midfielder Debinha notched a first-half brace, including a spectacular free kick in the 38th minute, while defender Hailie Mace recorded a pair of assists. Forward Bia Zaneratto opened the scoring in the third minute assisted on a one-time feed from Mace, while Mace's second assist set up forward Temwa Chawinga in the 62nd minute for Kansas City's fourth and final goal.

With 52 career regular season goals, Debinha now occupies sole possession of seventh place on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) all-time scoring leaderboard. Additionally, Debinha currently ranks third among active players on the all-time scoring list. Sunday's victory snapped a two-match losing streak as the Current remain in first place on the NWSL table. It was also head coach Vlatko Andonovski's 90th career NWSL regular season victory, which is No. 2 all-time.

"We knew that this third game [after back-to-back losses], we were going to have to do whatever it takes to win," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We were going to come out as fast, as strong, as intense, as aggressive as we've ever been. We had to make a statement early on and take the game under control to make sure we didn't lose any part of it. I know it sounds weird, but losing those two games were probably the biggest motivation for this one."

Returning to CPKC Stadium for the first time in over three weeks, the Current wasted little time getting on the board. Kansas City applied plenty of pressure on the visitors from the opening whistle and a well-timed intervention from Mace led to the opening goal in the third minute. From a Bay FC goal kick, Mace picked the effort from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz out of midair and slid an inch-perfect through ball for Zaneratto behind the defense. The forward evaded a Bay FC defender before firing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net to give the Current a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Zaneratto's second of the 2025 campaign.

The Current continued to generate scoring opportunities as the opening half progressed. In the eighth minute, a Debinha cross found Zaneratto in the middle of the Bay FC penalty area, but Zaneratto's header sailed just wide. In the 16th minute, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta forced a turnover in midfield and tried to lob Silkowitz from distance, but her effort was blocked by a Bay FC defender. LaBonta had a follow-up chance after a feed from Debinha, but her low strike rolled wide of the post. In the 30th minute, Chawinga nearly doubled Kansas City's lead with a thunderous curled strike from the corner of the 18-yard box. However, Chawinga's effort fizzed over the crossbar, but the Current maintained a 1-0 advantage.

Debinha doubled the home team's lead shortly after. Midfielder Claire Hutton lofted a left-footed pass that split the Bay FC back line and found Debinha in space. Debinha corralled the knee-high pass and rolled the ball past Silkowitz into the lower right corner to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead. Debinha's first goal of the contest ultimately stood as the game-winning goal.

An incredible goal from Debinha extended Kansas City's lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute. After the Current earned a free kick nearly 30 yards from goal, the Brazilian expertly curled the ball over the wall of defenders and the outstretched arm of Silkowitz into the upper left. The strike marked Debinha's team-high fifth goal of the 2025 regular season and her fourth career brace, two of which have come as a member of the Current. Debinha's tally was also the Current's first goal scored directly from a free kick in 2025 and first since midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo on Oct. 5, 2024, against Racing Louisville FC. Kansas City took a 3-0 advantage into halftime for the third three-goal first half of the season.

Although the visitors pulled one back in the 53rd minute with a goal from forward Penelope Hocking, the Current responded immediately with another goal nine minutes later. Mace started the move with a launched ball forward which met Chawinga in-stride at midfield. Chawinga nodded the ball along with her head and raced through past multiple Bay FC defenders. Faced with a one-on-one opportunity with Silkowitz, Chawinga calmly slotted the ball in the bottom left corner to propel Kansas City to a 4-1 lead which would stand as the final score.

Not only was Sunday's match the second multi-assist game of Mace's NWSL regular season career, but it also marked the second by any NWSL player in 2025. Additionally, Chawinga became the first player in NWSL history to score a goal in each of her first three regular season games against two different clubs; she had already done so against the Washington Spirit and matched the feat Sunday against Bay FC.

Sunday's win improved the Current's record to 20-1-3 at CPKC Stadium across all competitions, which includes a 4-0-0 mark in 2025 as the only team in the league without a loss or draw this year. The club does not return to CPKC Stadium until Saturday, June 14, for a clash against Racing Louisville FC.

Kansas City kicks off a three-match road swing starting on Friday, May 16, against the Orlando Pride. The contest between the top two sides on the NWSL table, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CT Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Kansas City can catch the action on 90.9 The Bridge or tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

