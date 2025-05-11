Bay FC Falls 4-1 Sunday to League Leader Kansas City Current

May 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Bay FC fell 4-1 Sunday in Kansas City at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City found the net three times in the opening half before Bay made some changes at half, allowing the visitors to get one back on Penelope Hocking's first score of the season. Kansas City forward Temwa Chawinga put a fourth over the line for the hosts just after the hour mark. Bay FC closes out its two-match road stretch following the match and will return home to face Angel City FC Saturday, May 17.

"Today we knew we were going to take a risk and play into a bigger shape," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "The last couple of games we've been a bit more defensive, and we knew that this would be a difficult game. This is the mentality we're going to have, our players enjoy playing this type of football, and we just have to be a little bit cleaner on keeping the ball."

The hosts controlled the early goings, tallying five shots with two on target in the opening 15 minutes, including the game's first goal in just the third minute. After taking possession in the middle of the park, defender Hailie Mace played forward to forward Bia Zannerato, who slotted it through for the opening score.

Bay FC challenged for an equalizer just before the half-hour mark. Racheal Kundananji carried up the pitch before playing the ball back to Caprice Dydasco atop the penalty area as Bay FC moved numbers forward. Dydasco tried her luck from distance, but her effort went just high of the bar.

Kansas City doubled its advantage at the 33-minute mark. While advancing into the final third on the break midfielder Claire Hutton found midfielder Debinha on a through pass into the penalty area. The Brazilian put it over the line after getting in behind. The Brazilian would secure a brace moments later, putting a free kick into the back of the net off the outstretched hands of Jordan Silkowitz.

Bay FC came out strong in the second half, answering back with a goal in the 53rd minute. Midfielder Caroline Conti, just in off the bench as a halftime substitute, got her head on an in-swinging corner, directing the ball to the feet of forward Penelope Hocking. After corralling her first touch, Hocking put it over the line for her first goal of the season. The score was also the third of her career in five appearances vs. Kansas City, as the SoCal native previously netted a brace against the Midwest side in her second pro appearance in 2023.

Kansas City answered back after the hour mark. Reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga got out on the break vs. two Bay FC defenders in the 62nd minute and charged toward goal, slotting the ball inside the left post.

After two straight road matches, Bay FC returns home to host in-state foe Angel City FC Saturday, May 17. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7 p.m. PT on ION, and tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets. The club will celebrate AANHPI Heritage night alongside the match, with the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receiving a commemorative poster designed by a local artist.

Kansas City Current v Bay FC

May 11, 2025

CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Kickoff: 11:58 a.m. CT/9:58 a.m. PT

Weather: 77 degrees, Sunny Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

KC - Feist (caution) 78'

Scoring Summary

KC - Zannerato (Moore) 3' KC - Debinha (Hutton) 33'

KC - Debinha 38'

BAY - Hocking (Conti) 53'

KC - Chawinga (Mace) 62'

Goals 1 2 F

Kansas City Current 3 1 4

Bay FC 0 1 1

Starting Lineups:

Kansas City Current: Lorena, Mace, Sharples, Cook, Rodriguez, LaBonta (C), Hutton (Wheeler 83'), DiBernardo (Prince 64'), Chawinga (Long 75'), Debinha (Feist 75'), Zaneratto (Hopkins 45')

Unused Substitutes: Ball, Rodriguez, Lacho, Ivory

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson (Oshoala 67'), Anderson (Menges 45'), Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Pickett, Bailey (Conti 45'), Huff (Shepherd 74'), Lema (Hill 62'), Kundananji, Hocking

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Paulson, Moreau







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.