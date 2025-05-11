Courage Play Defending Champs to a Draw, Left Wanting More

by Fran Stuchbury

May 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage







After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, the North Carolina Courage played the defending National Women's Soccer League champion Orlando Pride to a 1-1 draw after a Pride goal in extra time in the second half in front of a sold out crowd of 9,366 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday evening.

The Courage's record is now to 2-3-3 this season, while the Pride, is now 5-2-1.

"Disappointing, It wasn't our best performance, at least on the attacking side," said North Carolina Head Coach Sean Nahas. "I thought we defended brilliantly. Maycee Bell and Kaleigh Kurtz were unbelievable tonight. We can't concede like that, to be honest. We will learn from it, and you get a point from the top team in the league. As I said to the group after the game, we had three our four chances in the first half we probably need to put away, at least two of them, and that changes the game. You shouldn't drop your head when you tie the top of the table team, but when you're home and have them on the ropes... the last little bit you have to see the game out. It was disappointing."

For the second time this NWSL season Orlando scored a goal in second half stoppage time that changed the result of the game.

"I thought we actually deserved more, considering the dominance in the game, the passes, the chances created," said Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines, "Obviously, they scored in the first half, but we had really good momentum. I thought we played extremely well today both in possession and out of possession. We stuck to the game plan, and we caused North Carolina a lot of problems at their home field. I think there is a part of us that is disappointed that we are walking away with a point, but on the road, you will take it. A well-deserved goal towards the end. We have this mentality that we never give up, we never say die, and we pile the pressure on. It's come off a set piece and Prisca (Chilufya) takes it well and gladly it falls into the back of the net."

The Pride, coming off a 1-0 road loss to the Portland Thorns FC, had possession of the ball for 63% of the game.

"We stuck to the game plan; that was something coming off of last week we really wanted to focus on," said Pride midfielder Haley McCutcheon. "We wanted to find our stride going into this season. We knew it wouldn't look the same as last year. We really focused on keeping possession and trying to dominate teams with the ball; that's what we want to do. To finally get that goal and hopefully get more in the future is everything to us."

The Courage opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a goal from defender Feli Rauch, her first of the season and the second one with the Courage.

"Honestly it's very nice to score," said Rauch. "The goal was almost empty, so it wasn't too hard. I think the girls made a great effort tonight; they were defending with their hearts. You can see that on the pitch. We had some good moments in the first half. I think we can be more composed with the ball. Other than that, we stick together, we move on. Next week is going be an important game.

Rauch signed with North Carolina on January 17, 2024, and is a member of the Germany National Team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Pride scored the equalizer in the third minute of extra time on a goal from from Prisca Chilufya, her first NWSL goal. She became the third player from Zambia to score in the NWSL, joining teammate forward Barbara Banda and Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji.

"It's a long-waited goal," said Chilufya. "I feel very happy; I am very excited. I am looking forward to moments like this, when the team needs you most, you just turn it up and do what you can, lift everybody's spirit up."

Chilufya was acquired from FC Juarez in Liga MX Femenil on January 25, 2025 and signed a three year deal through the 2027 season.

"This is a dream come true, playing with people who are very experienced," added Chilufya. "It's very inspiring with good coaches. It's a very good group; it's a family. It's everything and the atmosphere is very good. We always try to lift each other up."

"It was a very back and forth game, very intense," said Courage midfielder Denise O'Sullivan. "We are disappointed obviously to concede that late in the game, but I think we had plenty of chances in the first half. We should have put them away. In the end you get punished if you have so many chances and you don't score. I am proud of the team, and we kept fighting; we put in the big shift. We have to keep our heads up. We have an important game here next week."

"It means a lot," added O'Sullivan on the sold-out crowd. "I think every game it's been fantastic this year. There's been a massive difference, and it's a credit to the club, a credit to everyone behind the scenes. They really pushed it, and they got people in the seats. Every time we play here it's incredible and having that packed stadium really pushed us on and gave us the energy to keep going."

North Carolina's next game is at home Saturday, May 17th against Chicago Stars FC at 5 pm est.







