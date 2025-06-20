Bay FC Closes First Half of 2025 Campaign at Gotham FC June 21

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)









SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC closes out the first half of the 2025 season this weekend from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ vs. Gotham FC. The club will look to get back into the win column after a tight 1-0 defeat to defending champion Orlando Pride in Week 12. Coverage on ION begins at 4 p.m. PT with the network's pre-match show featuring Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazar at 4 p.m. PT, followed by kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call.

Bay FC heads to Harrison coming off a positive performance vs. the defending champions. Despite the result, the club performed well, outshooting Orlando 20-7 and controlling the tempo as the game went on. Only a quick restart caught Bay FC off guard before the hour mark, resulting in the game's lone goal from golden boot contender Barbra Banda.

Saturday marks the club's final match prior to the league's summer break, as league play pauses to accommodate summertime international competitions across the globe. Bay FC will return to action for its Summer Series friendlies vs. Angel City FC July 19 and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds July 27. Bay FC will resume NWSL play August 2 when Houston Dash visits PayPal Park for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar: Bebar has quietly become one of Bay FC's difference makers since returning to the club. She missed a portion of the early season while completing work on her master's degree at Duke University in May. Against Orlando, she recorded a team-high 88 touches, recording two chances created and a match-leading nine crosses. Her connecting play and stability in the midfield were key factors in the club's ability to generate opportunities in Week 12.

Gotham FC forward Esther González: González currently leads the league golden boot race with nine tallies in 12 games and recorded a brace in her club's last match vs. Utah. Her goals have come in bunches this season, with the two-score performance marking her fourth multi-goal game of the season. All four of Gotham's wins have come in games where she has found the back of the net.

ANOTHER DEBUT

Last week vs. Orlando, goalkeeper Emmie Allen got the nod between the sticks for Bay FC, her first career NWSL appearance. Allen showed well in her first taste of league action, stopping a pair of dangerous chances in the first half to keep the contest deadlocked. The North Carolina product finished the night with three stops and communicated well to guide her backline to a stellar showing against arguably the league's most dangerous attacking team.

REPORTING FOR DUTY

A pair of Bay FC players will join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team next week following Saturday's match. Allen receives her first youth national team call up at any level as one of three goalkeepers on the squad, and will be joined by midfielder Taylor Huff, who joins the U-23's for the third time this year.

Additionally, Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) and Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) will represent their home nations in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July. Kundananji's selection marks her third of 2025 after being selected for friendlies in February and May. Oshoala joins Nigeria for the first time since the 2024 Olympics.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

Bay FC closes the season's first half tied for eighth in the table and one spot back of the playoff line by tiebreaker. This week's opponent, Gotham FC, holds the eighth spot with an identical 15 points, meaning that a result for the club could put them in playoff position entering the season's second half pending results from around the league.

Bay FC has shown well in its first 12 games, recording four victories, with three at home, and four shutouts. Only league-leading Kansas City Current have more clean sheets. The club has scored 13 goals, being held scoreless just twice this season. Penelope Hocking leads the team with three goals and four total scoring contributions.

BAY FC AND WASHINGTON SPIRIT SWING TRADE

Bay FC and the Washington Spirit have agreed to a trade Friday. Bay FC has acquired $25,000 in 2025 allocation money, and $75,000 in 2026 transfer threshold funds from Washington in exchange for an international roster spot in 2025 and 2026. Bay FC now holds six international slots through the 2026 season.

OPPONENT REPORT

Gotham FC welcomes Bay FC a week after recording its first NWSL regular season win since April. However, that span didn't come without success, as the club was crowned continental champions with its Concacaf W Champions League Final win over Mexican side Tigres May 24.

The New Jersey side returned to the win column behind a brace from golden boot leader Esther González, who has come on strong in the first half of 2025 with nine goals in 12 games. The Spaniard found the net early in the club's contest vs. Royals FC in Utah, scoring in just the ninth minute before converting from the penalty spot before the hour mark for the club's third tally of the night.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - GFC vs BAY

Gotham took victories from both matchups with Bay FC in 2024. May 24, an Ella Stevens brace led the way for the visitors at PayPal Park in a 2-0 final. In October, A score by Asisat Oshoala answered a ninth minute penalty for Gotham, and the two sides were tied at a goal apiece heading into the final 20 minutes. Gotham netted four goals after the 70-minute mark to secure a 5-1 win.

WHERE TO WATCH

Four locations across the Bay Area will host watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

Rikkis' Bar, 2223 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (Bridge Brigade co-hosted, family friendly)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, 21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Jtown Pizza, 625 N 6th Street, San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted, family friendly)

Supporter Group Bridge Brigade's watch party at Rikki's in San Francisco marks the first at the location. Rikki's opened its doors last week in the Castro as San Francisco's first Women's Sports bar, creating an all-new space for fans to cheer on their favorite teams.

Fans taking in the match from 21st Amendment Brewery in Santa Clara and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro allow fans to enter to win a Bay FC raffle prize at each location for an autographed merchandise item. Fans traveling to these locations can also utilize discount code BAYFC621 Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.







