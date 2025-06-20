Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-2, 23 points) returns home to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Washington Spirit (7-4-1, 22 points) on Sunday, June 22. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Sunday's match will also center around the Club's first-ever dog friendly match presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, Pups at the Pitch. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Ahead of this weekend's contest, the record between San Diego and Washington is 1-2-3 in the Spirit's favor with the last three of the six competitions ending in draws. In the last meeting, the game ended in a 1-1 draw on Sept. 1, 2024, when the Wave came back from an own goal in the 30th minute to tie the game at their home stadium in the 68th minute. The equalizer came from Kristen McNabb when a corner kick taken by María Sánchez fell in front of goal for the defender to take a touch and send the ball into the back of the net.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 3-2 win over the Houston Dash last weekend, extending its unbeaten streak on the road to four games. Kenza Dali opened the scoring in the 17th minute of play for the Wave after starting the attack at midfield and finishing a half-volley that secured her second goal of the season. It was then Adriana Leon who doubled the lead for the Wave as Hanna Lundkvist intercepted a pass from the Houston defense and crossed it in for Leon to finish first-time, earning her team-best fourth goal of the year. Moments after the second half started, Dali and Delphine Cascarino combined on the offense before sending a cross in to Sánchez who secured her first NWSL header goal and extended the Wave's lead to 3-0. Houston went on to find two goals as Bárbara Olivieri earned the first by firing a shot from 25 yards out and Yazmeen Ryan added a second by cutting inside and hitting a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner.

The Spirit is entering Sunday's match just one point behind the Wave in the NWSL standings but the team is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Portland Thorns. Washington conceded its first goal when a turnover by the defense was played in front of Olivia Moultrie who attacked the ball and sent it across the box for Reilyn Turner to shoot into the near post for the first goal of the game. Pietra Tordin sealed the win for the Thorns nearing the end of the match as Jessie Fleming played a ball over the defense for the Rookie to run onto and loft a shot over Aubrey Kingsbury.

Players to Watch

Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino continues to shine for San Diego this season, appearing in every match and recently tying Alex Morgan's all-time Club record of eight assists. The French international reached that milestone in the Wave's 3-2 win over the Dash when she played a perfectly placed cross into Sánchez who converted a header goal. The assist for Cascarino increased her league wide lead to five assists this season while she also sits on three goals and three-straight goal contributions.

Washington Spirit is led by Ashley Hatch in goals scored (6) this season. The forward's last was none other than the game-winner in the Club's 2-1 win over the Seattle Reign on May 23, marking her ninth overall match-winning goal on the road, the second most in NWSL history. Hatch is just one goal away from tying the seven she scored in the 2024 season.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, June 22 to host the Washington Spirit. The match is scheduled to kick off a 7 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. This match will also highlight the Club's dog friendly game, Pups at the Pitch, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, with tickets available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.