Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that midfielder Maggie Graham will join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team for a training camp in Commerce City, Colorado later this month. The U-23 USWNT squad will train in Colorado from June 23-July 2, and the training camp will run concurrently with the senior U.S. Women's National Team as they prepare for the first of two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland.

Graham has represented the United States at the U-16 and U-18 level and this is her first season with the Houston Dash. The midfielder currently leads the team in goals with three and tallied her first assist of the season against the San Diego Wave last Friday at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Georgia native spent five seasons at Duke University, where she led the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup and the ACC regular season title as a graduate student. She scored four goals in the 2024 College Cup and finished with 14 goals and five assists in her final season with the program. The midfielder appeared in 101 matches for Duke University and started 72 games. She scored 22 goals and tallied 15 assists for the Blue Devils in regular season play.

The midfielder will join the Dash in North Carolina this weekend to face the North Carolina Courage prior to the summer break. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey from Liga MX Femenil. Tickets for the match are available at HoustonDash.com.







