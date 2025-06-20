How to Watch the Spirit & Croix Bethune
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
The Spirit returns to the west coast this weekend, making the side's first trip to California of the season to face off with red-hot San Diego Wave FC. Washington is undefeated in its last five meetings with San Diego, holding a 2-0-3 record and an 11-8 scoring advantage. Neither side has won on the road in this series but the Spirit looks to end that streak and add to its impressive 5-1-0 away start to the season on Sunday night.
In the DMV:
Local fans can catch the match at the following Spirit Bar Network partners:
Astro Beer Hall (Shirlington)
Dacha (Navy Yard)
Piece Out Del Ray
Her Diner
The match will also be shown as the following Bar Network partners but without sound:
Astro Beer Hall (DC)
Dacha (Shaw)
Metrobar
Solace Outpost (Falls Church)
In the United States:
The match will stream around the country on Prime Video. Fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch. More information on how to watch Spirit matches throughout 2025 is available here.
Internationally:
For international fans, the match can be watched on the following platforms:
Australia OPTUS
South Korea SkyK
