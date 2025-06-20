Gotham FC Midfielder Josefine Hasbo Named to Denmark's UEFA Women's EURO Roster

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Josefine Hasbo has been named to the Danish Women's National Team roster for the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, the Danish Football Association announced Friday.

Hasbo will be making her first appearance at the Euros after starting in five of Denmark's qualifying matches, scoring one goal.

Denmark will compete in Group C and open tournament play on July 4 against Sweden at 12 p.m. ET, followed by matches against Ann-Katrin Berger and Germany on July 8 at 12 p.m. ET and Poland on July 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

Hasbo, 23, previously represented Denmark at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, appearing in four matches- including two starts- as Denmark advanced to the Round of 16.

She recently joined Gotham FC after a standout collegiate career at Harvard University, where she served as team captain in 2024 and was named to the All-Ivy League first team. Hasbo finished her career ranked ninth in program history with 25 career goals.







