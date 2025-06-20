Orlando Pride Drops Decision to Racing Louisville
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
Louisville, KY - Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) were defeated 2-0 by Racing Louisville (6-5-2, 20 points) on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium. The Pride will now enter an extended international break and return to action at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 3.
Pride forward Simone Jackson made her professional debut after coming on as a second half substitute. Jackson was recently signed by the Pride after finishing her collegiate career at the University of Southern California. Jackson is the second player this season to make their professional debut with the Club. She is also the fifth player for Orlando to make their NWSL debut in the 2025 campaign.
Scoring Summary:
**38' Arin Wright (Courtney Petersen) - LOU 1, ORL 0**
**69' Taylor Flint (Penalty Kick) - LOU 2, ORL 0**
Head Coach Seb Hines:
"Obviously disappointed with the result. It came down to two set pieces with a corner, which we take a lot of pride in defending corners and a penalty. Had a proud moment for [Simone Jackson] and her family to get that first professional appearance and hopefully she can get many more."
Match Notes:
Forward Simone Jackson made her professional debut coming into the match in the 71st minute as a substitute.
Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the Starting XI after his side's last match against Bay FC, with Oihane reentering the lineup.
Next Match:
Orlando Pride will enter a long international break before they start the second half of the season back up. The Pride's next game back will be on Sunday, August 3, at Inter&Co Stadium as they welcome Utah Royals FC. That match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on NWSL+.
