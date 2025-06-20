Gotham FC Midfielder Sarah Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Sarah Schupansky has been named to the 24-player U.S. U-23 Women's National Team training camp roster, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.
The camp will take place in Commerce City, Colorado, and will run from June 23 to July 2. From June 23 to 26, the U-23s will train alongside the U.S. Women's National Team.
Schupansky returns to the U-23s after appearing in the team's most recent international window, when the United States earned a 2-1 victory over Germany in the first of two friendlies against the host nation.
She is one of nine players on the U-23 roster who have scored in the NWSL this season.
The University of Pittsburgh alum is off to a strong start in her rookie NWSL campaign. Schupansky leads all rookies with three assists, a mark that also leads all Gotham FC players in 2025. She also contributed an assist in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, setting up forward Geyse for the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Liga MX Femenil side Club América.
In league play, Schupansky has appeared in all 12 of Gotham FC's matches this season, with 10 starts. She has recorded one goal and three assists across 817 minutes of action.
