Gotham FC's Mak Whitham Named to U.S. U-17 Women's National Team Roster for Japan Friendlies

June 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Mak Whitham has been named to the 20-player U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team roster for two upcoming friendlies against Japan.

The first match is set for Friday, June 28, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on Max in English and in Spanish on Telemundo Deportes' Facebook and YouTube channels.

The second meeting between the two sides will take place on Monday, July 1, in a closed-door scrimmage at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center in Riverside, Missouri - the training facility of the Kansas City Current. The two-match series serves as preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, set for this November.

Whitham is one of four NWSL players named to the U.S. roster.

A native of California, Whitham made her NWSL regular-season debut earlier this year, entering as a substitute in Gotham FC's season opener against Seattle Reign FC. At 14 years old, she became the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular-season match.

This season, Whitham has made five regular-season appearances for Gotham FC, totaling 58 minutes.







