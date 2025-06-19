Thorns Too Sharp at Home: Providence Park Remains League's Best Home Advantage as Portland Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight

June 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - The Portland Thorns continued their dominance at Providence Park on Sunday night with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit, pushing their home unbeaten streak to eight matches-an emphatic statement that Portland remains one of the most formidable destinations in the NWSL.

The Thorns are now undefeated at home in the 2025 season, riding the energy of Providence Park and the passion of the Rose City faithful. The victory, which came in front of a league wide season-high crowd of 21,268 fans, capped off a landmark weekend both on and off the pitch and further underscored the team's momentum as they begin their second-half push.

Fortress Providence: A Statement Run

Sunday's win was more than three points-it was a continuation of a growing trend. The Thorns have not lost at home since October 2024, a run that has become foundational to their 2025 campaign. The team's chemistry and resolve have been matched only by the deafening support from the stands, with Providence Park now firmly earning its reputation as one of the toughest venues for opposing teams in the league.

Fleming Leads the Charge, Players Earn International Call-Ups

Midfielder Jessie Fleming has been a driving force in the Thorns' resurgence and was recognized league wide as the NWSL Player of the Week following Sunday's standout performance. Fleming, who also received a call-up to the Canadian National Team, is one of several Thorns headed to international duty during the summer break. Joining her with Canada is Mimi Alidou while Captain Sam Coffey and midfielder Olivia Moultrie have both been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster, and midfielder Hina Sugita tapped to represent Japan. With additional players expected to be announced in the following days, these selections reflect the club's deep talent pool and growing influence on the global stage

Looking Ahead: Juneteenth Celebration and Another Home Test

The Thorns return to Providence Park on Saturday, June 21, to face the Chicago Stars and keep their fortress intact. The night will also mark the club's Juneteenth celebration, featuring special programming, tributes, and community activations recognizing the cultural and historical significance of the holiday.

As the playoff race heats up, Portland has found its stride-and there's no better place to watch it unfold than at home, where the streak lives on and the energy keeps building.

