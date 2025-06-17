Record-Breaking Roar in the Rose City: 21,268 Pack Providence Park for Pride Night as Portland Thorns Stake Claim to Highest-Attended NWSL Match of 2025

June 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - Portland Thorns secured a commanding 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Sunday, June 15, at Providence Park, marking the highest-attended National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match of the 2025 season. The contest attracted 21,268 fans, setting a new attendance high for the league this year for a single match.

The evening was a vibrant celebration of community and identity, coinciding with both Pride Night and Father's Day. The Thorns' Pride Night festivities featured exclusive giveaways, including a limited-edition 12x18" Pride poster designed by Portland-based artist Kennedy Barrera-Cruz, and a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted soccer ball, the NWSL Bedazzled Ball, which will be auctioned to support Athlete Ally's mission for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sports.

On the field, Reilyn Turner opened the scoring in the 39th minute, assisted by Jessie Fleming and Olivia Moultrie. Pietra Tordin sealed the win with a goal in the 82nd minute, shortly after goalkeeper Bella Bixby made a crucial save. This victory extended the Thorns' unbeaten home streak to eight matches dating back to the previous season.

The Thorns' Pride Night is one of the most cherished dates on the club's calendar, reflecting their commitment to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Looking Ahead: Juneteenth Celebration and Upcoming Match

The Thorns return to action at Providence Park on Friday, June 21, when they face the Chicago Stars. The evening will also feature a Juneteenth celebration, where fans can expect special programming, activations and tributes throughout the night as the club continues to spotlight the cultural significance of this important holiday.

