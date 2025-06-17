Washington Spirit Signs Star Italian Forward Sofia Cantore

June 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Italian forward Sofia Cantore to a three-year deal with a 2028 team option in a transfer from Italy's Juventus FC, the clubs announced today. The forward will be eligible to join the Spirit beginning July 1 upon the opening of the FIFA summer transfer window. Cantore's move involved a transfer fee paid to Juventus by the Spirit, she will occupy an international slot on the Spirit roster.

"Sofia is an important signing for this Spirit team as we continue to build up our roster to compete for trophies," said incoming Head Coach Adrián González. "Her extensive experience in the Italian leagues and exceptional talent in the attacking third will help add a new layer for the Spirit moving forward."

Originally from Lecco in northern Italy, Cantore will become the first Italian player in NWSL history and bring a decade-long professional career with her to DC. The forward made her senior debut with Fiammamonza in 2015 before moving to Juventus in 2017. Across the past eight seasons in Italy, five with Juventus and one each on loan with Hellas Verona, Florentia and Sassuolo, Cantore tallied over 40 goals and 20 assists across over 120 appearances. Cantore also tallied two goals during Juventus' 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

"I'm very proud to join this important club and grateful for their trust in my abilities," said Cantore. "I'm excited to start this new chapter of my career as the first Italian player in the NWSL and can't wait to work every day with coach Adrián González and my new teammates. And of course, I'm thrilled to challenge myself in this great league! I'm looking forward to joining the team after the Euros and celebrating together with the fans. FORZA WASHINGTON SPIRIT!"

At the international level, Cantore competed for Italy's Under-17 and U-19 teams before making her senior debut in December 2020. With the Italy women's senior team, Cantore has appeared in 37 matches, netting five goals in the process.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







