ACFC Midfielder Kennedy Fuller and Head Coach Alex Straus Discuss Preparation Ahead of Away Match against Kansas City Current

June 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared for their upcoming away match against Kansas City Current on Friday, June 20, airing nationally on Prime Video (5:00 p.m. PT kickoff). Midfielder Kennedy Fuller and Head Coach Alex Straus were made available to press today to discuss the match.

Please see below for quotes from midfielder Kennedy Fuller and Head Coach Alex Straus:

ACFC Midfielder, Kennedy Fuller

On working with Alex Straus:

"I think we've had a loaded couple of weeks with Alex. We've had to obtain a lot of information, but it's been great. I'm super excited to be able to learn from him and learn from the rest of the staff as well. It's going to take time for us to build back up with all of the new information, but we're excited. There's a lot of little things that we're tweaking and fixing and it's gonna be fun to watch."

On what the team can take away from the first half of the season:

"I think the team is in the headspace of continuing to build, and we're going to build off of what we learned in the first part of the season. We're going to all regroup during this break and then we're gonna go both feet in for July.

"For me personally, I've learned a lot coming from last season to this season and I've been growing connections with my teammates, on and off the field.

"We've had [both] a fun and rough season on and off the field, and there's been a lot going on with our team, but the power and the determination keeping our heads up and continuing to put on performances out there has been important for us."

On facing Kansas City this weekend:

"We're excited for the challenge. They have a good team and good players, they work together really well. For us, it is just to manage their threats. I think about how we are going to create chances, how we are going to look dangerous in times, and threaten to goal.

They're a very transition counterattack team and so how are we going to be able to manage their threats while we're on offense or on in the attack? We have to have a lot of communication and belief because we are a good team as well. We need to be able to believe that. That comes from our coaches, staff, everyone on the team, all 26 players, and we're looking forward to it. It's going to be a fun game."

ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus

On going up against Kansas City Current:

"Going against Kansas is a huge challenge. They are a team that's very successful at the moment and difficult to play against. They have some really high individual talent, so it's gonna be a tough game. It's games like these that we learn from and the games we need to play to progress in our development. On Friday, it's going to be a tough game, but we hope that we can make it difficult for them."

On the focus during the July break:

"We've had five or six training sessions with the full team and it will be very important to get the full team in where we can work on our model without the distractions of playing a game on the weekend.

We need to use this as a mini preseason to get going and develop so that we have improved when we come back in August."

On Saturday's loss against North Carolina Courage:

"If you go back to Saturday, there was a lot of disappointment in the way it ended and there were a lot of emotions. We reflect, we regroup, and we continue the journey. In high performance environments you need to regroup, you need to go on to the next thing and if you face disappointments, you need to put them aside and get to the next thing and move forward.

"A wise American sportsman once said 'losing is also part of winning' and I really believe that. It's a part of the process. You learn from failures, you try to adjust, and you go again. We know the time it takes. Nothing is going to happen overnight. There's no Harry Potter to throw magic dust on anything."







