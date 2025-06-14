Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match
June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez will not be with the team for tomorrow's away match against Portland Thorns FC to be with his partner Olaia as they are expecting their second child imminently. Adrián González will coach the team.
The Spirit will face the Thorns on Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m. EDT on CBS.
