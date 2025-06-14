Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez will not be with the team for tomorrow's away match against Portland Thorns FC to be with his partner Olaia as they are expecting their second child imminently. Adrián González will coach the team.

The Spirit will face the Thorns on Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m. EDT on CBS.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.