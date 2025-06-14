Chicago Stars FC Draws Even with Seattle Reign FC at Historic Soldier Field, 2-2

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC split points with Seattle Reign FC, playing to a 2-2 draw at historic Soldier Field in the first leg of a Chicago soccer doubleheader with Chicago Fire FC. Brazilian Star, Ludmila, put the Stars up early with a brace scored just two minutes and 16 seconds apart. Stellar defense by Chicago kept Seattle scoreless for 87 minutes before the Reign finally broke through. A quick second goal from Seattle two minutes later finally tied up the contest before the final whistle. The Chicago Stars next face off with the other Pacific Northwest NWSL club, Portland Thorns FC, on the road June 21 at 9 p.m. CT at Providence Park.

Eager to put on a show in the first of two marquee matches this season, Chicago came out firing against Seattle. Jenna Bike earned the team's first shot on target with a shot from outside the box that didn't phase Seattle's keeper. Seattle looked to strike first when they earned the first corner kick of the match, but the Stars brought their signature grit and kept them at bay, only allowing two shots and only one on target for the Reign.

Chicago broke open the scoring in the 11th minute when midfielder, Maitane, sent Ludmila a long ball from Chicago's defensive third. The Brazilian, exhibiting her speed, received the ball, got on her horse, dribbled past a defender and finished past a diving Claudia Dickey with a left-footed shot.

Just over two minutes later, Chicago sent another ball from the back - this time stamped by Sam Staab and post marked for Ludmila again - that went over Seattle's back line but perfectly in front of a charging Ludmila. The forward this time showed Dickey what she could do with her right foot and extended Chicago's lead to 2-0. Seattle almost pulled one back in the 34th minute when Natalia Kuikka appeared to foul Seattle's attacker in the 18-yard box, but after a VAR review it was determined there was no foul and possession was awarded to Chicago.

The old cliché of soccer being a game of two halves, unfortunately, proved to be true in the second half of this match. Seattle came out determined to put up a better performance than the first half, putting up 15 shots on the home Stars, five times more than the three the Stars took in the second half. While Chicago did their best to defend, sometimes even throwing their bodies in front of shots, Seattle's constant barrage proved too much for the Stars. The Stars' luck started to turn when Ludmila jumped to stop a free kick, but took the shot directly to the head forcing interim head coach, Masaki Hemmi, to use another sub after having brought in some reinforcement minutes earlier. Chicago stayed strong, but in the dying minutes of the match, Seattle scored two goals of their own to salvage points. The first goal came in the 87th minute from Lynn Biyendolo. The second, similar to Chicago's in the first half, came two minutes later, this time scored by Jordyn Bugg.

MATCH NOTES:

Ludmila scored her second brace of 2025, with two goals scored two minutes and 16 seconds apart

Ludmila's 11th minute goal recorded just 0.08 expected goals (xG), while her 13th minute goal came in at just 0.55 xG

Both Maitane and Sam Staab recorded their second assists of the season this afternoon

Natalia Kuikka returned to the Starting XI for the Stars for the first time this season

Chicago forced Seattle to give up two goals in the first 13 minutes of the match. Before the match, the Reign had given up just two goals in the first 15 minutes across 11 matches

Taylor Malham recorded a season-high 12 recoveries and had more touches on the ball (64) than any other Chicago Star

Sam Staab blocked a season-high three shots and matched her season-high clearances (9)

Next Match

Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, June 21, 2025, at 9 p.m. CT at Providence Park

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 2 0 2

SEA 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 11' Ludmila (Maitane), 13' Ludmila (Sam Staab)

SEA: 87' Lynn Biyendolo, 89' Jordyn Bugg (Maddie Dahlien)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

SEA: 67' Madison Curry (Yellow card)

Lineups

CHI: Halle Mackiewicz, Taylor Malham, Natalia Kuikka (57' Camryn Biegalski), Cari Roccaro, Sam Staab, Shea Groom (84' Hannah Anderson), Maitane López, Julia Grosso (57' Ally Schlegel), Manaka Hayashi (57' Bea Franklin), Jenna Bike (73' Nádia Gomes), Ludmila (61' Ava Cook)

SEA: Claudia Dickey, Lauren Barnes (21' Shae Holmes), Phoebe McClernon (80' Maddie Mercado), Jordyn Bugg, Nérilia Mondésir (46' Ji So-Yun), Ainsley McCammon (46' Samantha Meza), Sally Menti, Madison Curry, Emeri Adames (67' Jordyn Huitema), Lynn Biyendolo, Maddie Dahlien (90+4' Emily Mason)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.