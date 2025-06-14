Gotham FC Rolls to Convincing Victory Over Utah

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC's Jaelin Howell in action

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC's Jaelin Howell in action(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Esther González registered her fourth two-goal performance of the season and Jaelin Howell scored her first NWSL regular season goal to help Gotham FC cruise past Utah Royals FC, 3-0, in a Friday night win out west.

The much-needed victory snapped a three-match losing streak for Gotham FC and moved the club back into playoff position with one match to go before the NWSL summer break.

"The team was fantastic today," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "It was a game that finally brought the reward they've been deserving. The players were fantastic - they executed the game plan to perfection and really dominated the game."

Gotham FC (4-5-3, 15 points) got the result to match its statistical output, more than doubling Utah's expected goals and tripling its touches in the opponents' box. The three-goal win also represented the third multi-goal win margin for Gotham FC on the road, adding to the Angel City and Washington Spirit victories in April.

González started the scoring early in the ninth minute, nodding in a cross from rookie Sarah Schupansky, whose three assists rank first among NWSL rookies. The Spaniard added her second with a penalty in the 58th minute, tying the league record for a single season with her fourth brace.

Adding to Gotham FC's haul, Howell collected a pass from Brazilian forward Geyse near midfield and dribbled all the way into the box before sliding home a right-footed finish to the near post and wheeling away in delight. The 25-year-old has come close on several occasions over her four-year career, but she finally broke through at a key moment, sending Gotham FC into the halftime break with momentum.

After González's goal, Gotham FC defended its lead in its typically stingy manner, logging its fifth shutout of the campaign despite late second-half red cards for Howell and defender Jess Carter. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger tied the club record with her 20th goalkeeper win and moved into third in saves made for the club. Rookie Ryan Campbell came on late in the match to make her NWSL debut.

Gotham FC will return home for its final match before the upcoming league break for international play, hosting Bay FC on Saturday, June 21, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on ION.

Key Match Points

Forward Esther González recorded her eighth and ninth goals of the season, regaining the lead in the NWSL Golden Boot race.

González notched her fourth brace of the 2025 season, tying the league's single-season record, held by five other players. It also marked the seventh regular-season brace of her NWSL career, tying Sam Kerr for third-most in league history.

With the two goals, González reached 20 career tallies in NWSL regular-season play. She joins Sam Kerr (28) as the only players to score 20 regular-season goals for Gotham FC.

González (22) also passed Midge Purce (21) for second in goals in all competitions for Gotham.

The match also marked her third opening goal of the season.

With the win, Gotham FC improved to 4-1-0 in matches where González has scored this year.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell scored her first career goal in NWSL regular-season play, doubling Gotham FC's lead in first-half stoppage time.

Forward Sarah Schupansky recorded her third assist of the season, leading all rookies in the NWSL.

She also leads all Gotham FC players in assists.

Forward Geyse recorded her first assist for Gotham FC, setting up Jaelin Howell's goal to give the club a 2-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her 20th regular season win, tying Kailen Sheridan's regular season career club record in 46 fewer games (34 to 80).

Berger also recorded her 90th save in NWSL regular-season play for Gotham FC, tying Jill Loyden for the third most in club history.

Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell made her professional and NWSL debut, entering as a substitute in the 88th minute.

Gotham FC improved to 4-0-1 when scoring the opening goal in NWSL play this season, including a 3-0-1 mark when doing so on the road.

Gotham has now gone unbeaten in its last 40 NWSL matches- regular season and playoffs combined- when scoring first, a streak that dates back to a 4-2 loss to the Houston Dash on July 31, 2022.

Gotham FC recorded its fourth win of the NWSL season, with all four victories coming by multiple goals.

GFC has now scored five goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half this season, the second-most in the NWSL behind the Kansas City Current (8).

Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Friday, June 13, 2025

9:30 p.m. ET kickoff

America First Field, Sandy, Utah

Attendance: 8,351

Weather: 89 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (2, 1 - 3)

Utah Royals (0, 0 - 0)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

9' - Esther González (Sarah Schupansky)

45+1' - Jaelin Howell (Geyse)

58' - Esther González (P)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) (88' 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK)); 22 - Mandy Freeman (c), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 8 - Taryn Torres (88' 21 - Sofia Cook), 7 - Jaelin Howell 11 - Sarah Schupansky (79' 34 - Khyah Harper); 3 - Bruninha (62' 14 - Nealy Martin), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse (79' 16 - Rose Lavelle)

Unused substitutes: 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): 1 - Mandy McGlynn; 7 - Janni Thomsen (77' 28 - Imani Dorsey), 8 - Kate Del Fava (c), 5 - Lauren Flynn (64' 16 - Madison Pogarch), 14 - Nuria Rábano (77' 18 - Kaleigh Riehl); 22 - Dana Foederer (77' 21 - Mikayla Cluff), 10 - Claudia Zornoza, 11 - Mina Tanaka; 9 - Ally Sentnor (53' 4 - Paige Monaghan), 53 - Bianca St-Georges, 13 - Brecken Mozingo

Unused substitutes: 23 - Mia Justus (GK); 19 - KK Ream, 33 - Aria Nagai

Head coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Stats Summary

GFC / URFC

Expected Goals: 1.65 / 0.58

Shots: 6 / 6

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 4 / 1

Fouls: 5 / 13

Offside: 4 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

76'' Jess Carter (Red Card - Professional Foul)

87' Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Dissent)

90+6' Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Reckless Challenge)

90+6' Jaelin Howell (Red Card - Second Yellow Card)

Officials

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant Referee 1: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee 2: Salma Perez

4th Official: Brendan Lucas

VAR: Kevin Broadley

AVAR: Tony Obas

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On tonight's win and scoring three goals

Yeah, I thought the team was fantastic. Today was a game that we finally got probably the reward that they've been deserving, and I think the players were fantastic. They executed the game plan almost to perfection, really dominated the game. I think it was a really good first half- two fantastic goals with things that we've been working on. They've been really good, special.

Esther [González] is the top goal scorer in the league at the moment, so amazing the job that she's producing. But also, I think it's the first professional [NWSL regular season] goal for Jaelin [Howell], and we really celebrated that. I think it was really important for her, and we're very proud because she's really helping the team a lot.

Then the second half- I think we started well again. I think the way we got that penalty was unbelievable, again executing what we wanted. The penalty was executed perfectly.

I think after that, the moment we go down to 10 players, it changed the game. We had to adapt things. When Rose [Lavelle] was coming on with Khyah [Harper], and then at the end, we were in a big condition of having to take Ann[-Katrin Berger] off, and then suddenly Jaelin gets sent off.

That is where the team really showed character, personality, and was able to get together, get the three points- dominating the game in all aspects. And even when things went against them, they showed who we are.

MIDFIELDER ROSE LAVELLE (Broadcast interview)

On getting a win in Utah

I think it's always good to go on the road and get three points. Obviously, a little wild ending, but proud of how we started the game, Proud of how we finished. It was tough circumstances at the end, but I think we weathered the storm and we're happy to go home with three points.

GOALKEEPER RYAN CAMPBELL

On making her professional debut

Yeah, I feel like I was pretty calm throughout. Watching (Ann-Katrin Berger) make a big stop in the first half - was super impressed with that - I think she kept us in the game at 1-0. Honestly when I'm on the bench, when I'm looking out at Ann, I'm just trying to soak it all in. I wasn't really putting myself in the context of going in today, but I think as a goalkeeper, and especially as a backup, you learn to be super adaptable. So when they subbed her off, I was like, all right, let's go. I felt calmer than I thought I would. Obviously when I was out there, a few little moments got the rust off, but overall felt good. Happy to keep a clean sheet, keep it going. So yeah, just grateful. Grateful to be out there.

MIDFIELDER SARAH SCHUPANSKY

On notching her third assist, which leads NWSL rookies

Yeah, I'm definitely super proud of the team. We definitely wanted this win a lot. I think the last couple of results have been a bit frustrating for us, so coming out here and getting the win was super important for us, and getting a definitive win at that was really special. And then in regards to the assists, that's all credit to the players I'm playing with. I don't think it's too difficult when you're playing with players like (Esther González) and Geyse and Jaelin Howell and everybody. I could go down the whole roster, but I just do my role and get the ball to where it's supposed to go and they do the hard part, which is finishing it off. So, it's all credit to the team and the staff for giving me the opportunity to even be out there. But I'm just very grateful to be on this team.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.