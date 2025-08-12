Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC

August 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Gotham FC through the 2028 season, the club announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

"Re-signing with Gotham for the long term is an incredibly proud moment for me. As a collective, I truly feel that my values, both as a person and as a player, are reflected here. I'm committed to continuing my growth and evolving into the kind of goalkeeper this franchise can count on," said Campbell. "I'm deeply grateful to be pursuing my professional goals in a market that aligns so well with my passions, on and off the pitch. It's a gift to learn from the established players around me and to receive such consistent support from our staff, ownership, and management. A special thank you to Yael Averbuch West and Juan Carlos Amorós for their extraordinary belief in me and their investment in my development. Though I'm a long way from my West Coast roots, I'm proud to be planting deeper ones here with Gotham."

"Ryan has shown incredible promise and professionalism in her first season, both on and off the field," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to have her remain a part of our future and can't wait to see her continued growth within the club."

Campbell, 23, joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 NWSL season after completing her graduate year at UCLA.

The Laguna Beach, California, native made her professional debut on June 13, coming off the bench late in the second half. She made two saves in that appearance, helping preserve a clean sheet in Gotham's 3-0 win over the Utah Royals.

Before turning pro, Campbell played five collegiate seasons - four at Stanford and one at UCLA. In 2024, she played every minute for the Bruins, logging 2,171 minutes and leading the NCAA with 16 clean sheets - the second-most in a single season in UCLA history. In 2023, while at Stanford, she was named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year.







