Racing Re-Ups with Defender Ellie Jean on New Deal

Racing Louisville FC has signed defender Ellie Jean to a new contract through the 2028 season.

The 28-year-old is in her second season with Louisville and has become a stalwart on the backline. Jean has made a career-high 12 starts this season, and five of Racing's six wins have come with Jean in the starting lineup.

"I'm really excited to be staying in Louisville and am grateful the club wanted to continue investing in me," Jean said. "I want to give my all to help bring this club to the next level, and I think Louisville offers all the pieces to be able to do so. I can't wait to continue to represent this wonderful city. It's been a pleasure playing in front of our amazing fans the past two years, and I can't wait for a few more!"

Jean ranks second on the team in blocked shots, with eight. She scored her first NWSL goal on June 6 in Racing's 3-2 win over Utah Royals FC.

"We are very excited EJ will be staying with us. She works hard daily and holds herself to a high standard within the group," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "She's had a positive impact for us this season in her role and we look forward to being a part of her journey."

Racing initially acquired Jean in a December 2023 trade with Bay FC in exchange for $40,000 in alternative allocation money. Bay had selected Jean in the 2023 NWSL Expansion Draft from Gotham FC, where she appeared in 32 games over two seasons and won the 2023 NWSL Championship.

"EJ has been integral to our success so far this season and we look forward to her contributions over the next three years," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She brings great talent and experience to our locker room. We're grateful she's chosen to continue her career here."

Before joining the NWSL, Jean played two seasons with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and signed out of college with Danish club FC Nordsjælland, but did not appear in a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In college, Jean played for the Penn State Nittany Lions, where she won the 2015 NCAA Championship as a freshman. She appeared in 100 matches during her collegiate career and won three Big Ten titles.

Internationally, Jean has represented United States Youth National Team in several competitions. She captained the team in the 2013 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship. She also played in the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside current Racing teammate Savannah DeMelo.

