Racing's Bloomer Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T

August 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The NWSL named Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer as its Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, on Tuesday.

In Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Orlando Pride, Bloomer became the first player in league history to save two penalty kicks in the same game. She also became the first Racing Louisville player to save a penalty kick in an NWSL regular season game.

Bloomer made five total saves against the Pride, helping Racing earn a point on the road against the defending NWSL champions. Bloomer has registered 42 saves over her nine starts this season.

The award was voted on by the league's fans. She was nominated alongside Nuria Rábano of the Utah Royals, Evelyn Shores of Angel City FC and Sam Coffey of the Portland Thorns.

Bloomer becomes the first Racing player to win the award since 2023 and the fourth player overall, joining former players Emina Ekic, Michelle Betos and Thembi Kgatlana.

