Racing Loans Defender George to USL Super League Club
August 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has loaned defender Allie George to Fort Lauderdale United FC of the USL Super League for the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season.
George, a 22-year-old rookie, has yet to appear in a competitive match for Racing this year. She made her Racing Louisville debut in a start against Lexington SC in a July friendly.
"We're grateful for Allie's contributions to Racing's success this season," general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "This is an opportunity for her to gain playing experience at a great club. We look forward to supporting her continued development."
Before signing her first professional contract with Louisville in January, George played collegiately with the Virginia Tech Hokies, making 77 appearances over four seasons with six goals and four assists. The defender also played for Racing's USL W League team, a pre-professional squad, each of the past three summers.
Images from this story
|
Racing Louisville FC defender Allie George
(Connor Cunningham)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Racing's Bloomer Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T - Racing Louisville FC
- Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Loans Defender George to USL Super League Club - Racing Louisville FC
- Racing Re-Ups with Defender Ellie Jean on New Deal - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing's Bloomer Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T
- Racing Loans Defender George to USL Super League Club
- Racing Re-Ups with Defender Ellie Jean on New Deal
- Bloomers' Heroics Give Racing Draw at Orlando to Begin Extended Road Trip
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Defending Champion Orlando Pride