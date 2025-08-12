Racing Loans Defender George to USL Super League Club

August 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC defender Allie George

Racing Louisville FC has loaned defender Allie George to Fort Lauderdale United FC of the USL Super League for the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season.

George, a 22-year-old rookie, has yet to appear in a competitive match for Racing this year. She made her Racing Louisville debut in a start against Lexington SC in a July friendly.

"We're grateful for Allie's contributions to Racing's success this season," general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "This is an opportunity for her to gain playing experience at a great club. We look forward to supporting her continued development."

Before signing her first professional contract with Louisville in January, George played collegiately with the Virginia Tech Hokies, making 77 appearances over four seasons with six goals and four assists. The defender also played for Racing's USL W League team, a pre-professional squad, each of the past three summers.

