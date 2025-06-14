Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-8-2, 5 pts) takes over the heart of the city Saturday, June 14, alongside Chicago Fire FC for a doubleheader at the historic Soldier Field. A celebration of professional soccer in Chicago kicks off at 4 p.m. CT, when the Chicago Stars take on Seattle Reign FC (5-4-2, 17 pts). Chicago Fire FC follows, facing off with Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago took home a point in a 2-2 draw with Angel City on the road

SEA: Seattle earned a 1-2 victory while visiting San Diego

Storylines

My Kind of (Soccer) Town: All of Chicago's top soccer talent will be playing in one of the most iconic venues in the country Saturday, making the doubleheader a can't-miss event. As always, the fun begins before the Stars kick off, with parking lots opening at 2 p.m. and plenty of tailgates to take part in. The South Courtyard will have many fun activities, live music by DJ Tess and games for every fan, with TWO giveaways available for fans who get to Soldier Field early. The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive Chicago Stars beanie patch celebrating Juneteenth, while the first 5,000 will receive a limited edition Chicago Fire FC Retro Football Jersey. Tons of merch will be available for fans to browse and purchase throughout the matches, including the exclusive doubleheader shirt and scarf, Chicago Stars FC merch celebrating Pride and Chicago Stars merch celebrating Juneteenth. A portion of the proceeds from the Juneteenth celebration merch will benefit the Black Women's Player Collective. As part of a Juneteenth celebration at the match, fans will hear the national anthem and a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performed by The Remedy. Make sure you get your tickets for this soccer-filled Saturday now.

Soldier Field Showdown: Chicago's teams aren't the only ones bringing the star power Saturday. The Seattle Reign, currently sitting fifth in the league standings, have a number of talented, well-known players bolstering their team, including Lynn Biyendolo, Lauren Barnes and more. Chicago Stars FC shouldn't be underestimated, though. They're coming off an energizing 2-2 draw against Angel City after the Chicago Stars surged back from a 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead in less than 10 minutes. Though Angel City tied up the match in the end, Chicago pulled off the result with four of their regular starters out for the match, and a key part of the Stars' backline, Natalia Kuikka, returned from the 45-day injury list for her first appearance of the season. If the Chicago Stars can keep the momentum going and feed off the energy at Soldier Field, they could rain on Seattle's parade.

Hayashi's Here: Chicago Star Manaka Hayashi earned her first start for the Stars against Angel City last Saturday, and the Japanese U-20 national team midfielder had herself a match. Before June 7, Hayashi had a mere 27 minutes over three appearances in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), but the midfielder played a full 90 minutes against Angel City. Hayashi was off to the races from the first whistle in Los Angeles, managing to get off an on-target shot just 27 seconds into the match. Along with teammate Nádia Gomes, Hayashi recorded two shots in the fixture, with only Ally Schlegel taking more shots (4) for the Stars. Hayashi also recorded the second-highest expected goals (xG) in the match (0.12), second only, again, to Schlegel (0.30 xG). The rookie also recorded a fantastic 84.2 percent passing accuracy in the match, with only Maitane (88.2 percent) and Cari Roccaro (92.6 percent) averaging better passing accuracy. Sounds like this is a sign of brilliant things to come for Manaka Hayashi.







