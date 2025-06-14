Racing's Improved Second Half Not Enough in Defeat at KC Current

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

In a battle between the two most in-form teams in the NWSL, Racing Louisville FC couldn't quite complete a second half comeback as its slow start proved costly in a 4-2 defeat to the league-leading Kansas City Current Saturday night at CPKC Stadium.

Down three goals after the opening 19 minutes, Racing showed an impressive amount of fight in the second half as it cut the deficit down to just one, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat on the road. The result put an end to Louisville's four match unbeaten run away from home, which dated back to March 30th.

Janine Sonis helped lead the surge in the final period, scoring Racing's first in the 62nd minute in addition to setting up substitute Uchenna Kanu for a second just two minutes before the 90-minute mark.

The poor opening frame was the difference in the end. Michelle Cooper caused the majority of the havoc early on for the hosts, forcing the opener - an own goal from Lauren Milliet - before recording a tally of her own off a Hallie Mace assist 15 minutes in. Bia Zaneratto went on to add a third four minutes later.

Reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga sealed the deal after Louisville cut the Current's advantage to one with a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Louisville (5-5-2, 17 points) remained in the same league position at the time of the final whistle as it did heading into the weekend: sixth place. The club's 17 points still have it within one of Seattle Reign FC, the current owners of the table's fifth spot.

"For us, it was almost a tale of two halves," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I think (in the) first half we lost a little bit and veered a little bit away from who we are and our identity and what's been very successful for us the past five games. ... It was very challenging to be that many goals down that early at Kansas City. Came in at half (and) talked a lot about character and this being a big moment for us.

"... I'm very proud of the players and their second half performance and the ability to come back and show that fight, show that grit. ... It's unfortunate that we don't have the result, (but) there are some key takeaways from the second half."

One of those takeaways has to be the impact of the three second half substitutes, who all played a role in nearly clawing Louisville's way to a road point.

"The biggest difference with this Racing squad is (that) every single player comes on the pitch and makes a difference," said captain Arin Wright. "Our subs are what changed the game today. We got a boost of energy, a little bit of calmness on the ball. ... I think that speaks volumes to the players we have."

The latest to enter the match was Kanu, who connected with Sonis' inswinging corner for her first goal of the season in the 88th minute. The sequence occurred just a minute after the Nigerian came on. Ella Hase, a rookie who also subbed on, finished tied for the team lead in chances created (2).

"(It's) definitely frustrating, but can't fault the effort in the second half from the team," Sonis said. "We'll look back at it and there are definitely some good things we can take away from it. I also say, 'You either win or you learn,' and we'll definitely learn a lot from this. ... It doesn't get easier from here, so we've got to have a short memory and move on."

Looking to finish the month of June strong, Racing now transfers its focus to the final match before the league break next Friday against the Orlando Pride at Lynn Family Stadium. The clash with the NWSL's reigning champions falls on "Ali Night" in Louisville, a time when we recognize the contributions of Louisville great Muhammad Ali and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. For tickets and more information ahead of this meeting between two of the NWSL's top eight sides visit RacingLoufc.com/ali.

Game Summary: Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: June 14, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: 85 degrees, mostly sunny

Scoring

Kansas City Current (3, 1, 4)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 2, 2)

Goals:

Kansas City Current

2' Lauren Milliet (own goal)

15' Michelle Cooper (Hallie Mace)

19' Bia Zaneratto (Vanessa DiBernardo)

90'+5 Temwa Chawinga (Haley Hopkins)

Racing Louisville FC

62' Janine Sonis (Lauren Milliet)

88' Uchenna Kanu (Janine Sonis)

Lineups

Kansas City Current: 23 - Lorena; 18 - Izzy Rodriguez, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 4 - Hailie Mace; 14 - Claire Hutton, 11 - Rocky Rodríguez, 16 - Vanessa DiBernardo (c) (70' 22 - Bayley Feist); 6 - Temwa Chawinga, 17 - Michelle Cooper (70' 13 - Haley Hopkins), 9 - Bia Zaneratto (89' 5 - Ellie Wheeler)

Subs not used: 81 - Laurel Ivory; 2 - Regan Steigleder, 19 - Mary Long, 30 - Flora Marta Lacho, 31 - Katie Scott, 33 - Mwanalima Jereko

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 11 - Courtney Petersen (87' 29 - Uchenna Kanu), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet; 26 - Taylor Flint, 20 - Katie O'Kane (60' 8 - Ary Borges), 7 - Savannah DeMelo; 16 - Janine Sonis, 13 - Emma Sears (60' 6 - Ella Hase), 42 - Sarah Weber

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsa, 14 - Marisa DiGrande, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Kansas City Current / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 15 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Expected goals: 1.78 / 1.08

Possession: 51.2% / 48.8%

Fouls: 9 / 8

Offside: 1 / 1

Corners: 6 / 3

Discipline Summary

Kansas City Current:

35' Rocky Rodríguez (yellow)

82' Bayley Feist (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

36' Courtney Petersen (yellow)

60' Taylor Flint (yellow)

Match referee: Jaclyn Metz







