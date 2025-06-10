Racing to Host Lexington SC in July 13 Friendly

Racing Louisville FC will host Lexington SC in a friendly at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13, from Lynn Family Stadium, pitting Kentucky's two women's professional soccer teams against one another for the first time.

This exhibition game is already included in Racing Louisville's 2025 season tickets package. Fans can also purchase single game tickets at RacingLouFC.com/Lexington.

"We're excited to put on a show against an in-state opponent," said Racing Louisville's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "It's been rewarding to be part of the growth of the women's professional game in Kentucky, and we're looking forward to bringing the Commonwealth's two teams together for a memorable night at Lynn Family Stadium."

The Racing-Lexington game will take place as the NWSL regular season pauses in July to accommodate international tournaments such as UEFA Women's Euro 2025 and the 2025 Copa América Femenina.

For Racing Louisville, the game will also serve as a tune-up for The Women's Cup tournament in Brazil played from July 19 to July 24. This year's field for the annual event includes Racing, Palmeiras and São Paulo of Brazil, as well as Pachuca of Mexico.

Racing Louisville is enjoying its best season yet in the NWSL, with a 5-4-2 record (17 points). Louisville is in sixth place in the league standings, the best position the club has held this late into a season.

Lexington SC's women's squad recently completed its first season in the new USL Super League.







