Gotham FC Forward Esther González Named to Spain's UEFA Women's EURO Roster

June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward and joint Golden Boot leader Esther González has been named to the 23-player roster for the Spanish Women's National Team ahead of the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO, the Spanish Football Association announced Tuesday.

González, 32, will be making her second appearance at the European Championship, having previously featured in the 2022 edition. During that tournament, she scored in the quarterfinal match against host nation England, giving Spain an early 1-0 lead. Spain ultimately fell 2-1 in extra time. In total, González has made three appearances in the European Championship, including two starts, logging 199 minutes.

Spain will compete in Group B and is set to begin tournament play on July 3 against Portugal (3 p.m. ET), followed by matches against Belgium on July 7 (12 p.m. ET) and Italy on July 11 (3 p.m. ET).

A native of Huéscar, Spain, González recently played a pivotal role in Gotham FC's run to the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup title. She scored the lone goal in the final against Liga MX Femenil side Tigres UANL and was named Player of the Match. In NWSL play this season, González has scored seven goals and currently shares the league's Golden Boot lead with Orlando's Barbra Banda and Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga, each with seven goals.

Since joining Gotham FC, González has made 37 NWSL regular-season appearances, including 32 starts, recording 18 goals and four assists across 2,876 minutes. She scored the game-winning goal for GFC in the 2023 NWSL championship.







