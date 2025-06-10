Washington Spirit Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T

June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Brittany Ratcliffe has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, for her performance in Sunday's win over North Carolina, the league announced today.

Making her third start of the season, Ratcliffe made an impact quickly, tallying a goal and an assist in the match's opening 30 minutes. In the 24th minute, Ratcliffe sent a perfect cross into the center of the box that was buried by fellow forward Courtney Brown. Just three minutes later, Ratcliffe netted the game-winning goal with a header off an assist from defender Casey Krueger. The highlight play also represented the tenth regular season goal of Ratcliffe's career.

Ratcliffe's stellar play led the Spirit to a 3-1 win over the North Carolina Courage in front of an ever-rowdy Audi Field audience of 17,625. The Spirit will hit the road this weekend to face Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m. EDT on CBS.







