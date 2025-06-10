Racing Sends Gotham International Roster Spot for Transfer Funds
June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has acquired $7,000 in intra-league transfer funds from Gotham FC in exchange for an international roster slot.
Racing has one un-filled international slot remaining. The club currently has three players occupying international roster slots: Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu and Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä.
