Racing Sends Gotham International Roster Spot for Transfer Funds

June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has acquired $7,000 in intra-league transfer funds from Gotham FC in exchange for an international roster slot.

Racing has one un-filled international slot remaining. The club currently has three players occupying international roster slots: Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu and Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä.







