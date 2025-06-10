Gotham FC Signs Danish Midfielder Josefine Hasbo to Multi-Year Contract

June 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed Danish international midfielder Josefine Hasbo to a multi-year contract through the 2027 season, the club announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

To comply with roster regulations, Gotham FC has acquired an international roster spot in a trade with Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $7,000 in transfer funds.

Hasbo, 23, joins Gotham FC after a standout four-year career at Harvard University, where she became the first player in program history to play in the World Cup. She served as team captain in 2024 and was named first team All-Ivy League. She was an All-American in 2023. Hasbo finished her Harvard career ranked ninth in program history with 25 career goals.

Hasbo has extensive international experience, logging 32 appearances for Denmark's senior national team after captaining the U-17 and U-19 squads. She helped Denmark reach the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, playing in four matches and starting in two.

"I'm proud and excited to sign my first professional contract with Gotham FC," said Hasbo. "I'm inspired by the club's brave football identity, its loyal fan base and the talented players and staff from around the world. I look forward to learning and contributing in a city full of energy and opportunity!"

Before attending Harvard, Hasbo began her career in her native Denmark with Brøndby IF, competing in the top division of the Danish league. She appeared in the club's UEFA Champions League matches, including two against Lyon in the 2021 quarterfinals.

"Josefine is a talented player with significant international experience," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to welcome her to the club and look forward to the impact she will make."

An experienced international, Hasbo made her debut for Denmark on March 7, 2020, against Sweden in the Algarve Cup. She scored her first senior international goal on Sept. 1, 2022, in a 5-1 win over Montenegro during 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying. She has three goals for Denmark at the senior level.







