Flamingo Partners with Gotham FC to Champion Women's Sports and Empowerment

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced today a new multi-year partnership with Flamingo, the award-winning body care brand redefining self-care and advocating for women's empowerment. As the Official Razor of Gotham FC, the preeminent professional women's soccer team in the New York region, Flamingo is expanding its commitment to women's sports- partnering with the club to celebrate confidence, elevate visibility, and support athletes who embody strength, individuality, and self-expression.

The partnership unites two organizations focused on advancing opportunities and creating a lasting impact for women, both on and off the field. It is the second partnership with a professional women's sports team for the New York-based Flamingo, following its recent collaboration with the New York Liberty, and further demonstrates the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting women's sports and empowering women through self-care.

"Flamingo is proud to partner with Gotham FC in a way that brings our brand values to life on the field and in the community," said Vikki Williams Cornwall, Vice President of Flamingo. "We're a personal care brand built on the belief that self-care can be bold, expressive, and powerful- and this partnership is a celebration of that. Gotham FC's athletes embody confidence and individuality in every sense, and we're thrilled to help amplify their impact. For us, supporting women's sports isn't a trend- it's a long-term commitment to visibility, access, and representation. And in that spirit, self-care should be anything but dull."

As part of the agreement, Flamingo will serve as the presenting partner of one Gotham FC content series and one match theme night each year. This season Flamingo will be the presenting sponsor to the School Spirit theme match when Gotham FC hosts the Seattle Reign FC at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Fans will also see Flamingo's presence across the stadium, including at Fan Fest and gate giveaways, field-level LED signage and video board features as well as digital placement in Gotham FC emails and on the club's website.

"This partnership with Flamingo is more than just a sponsorship- it's about driving real change in women's sports," said Ryan Dillon, Chief Business Officer of Gotham FC. "By aligning with a brand that values boldness and individuality, we're not just amplifying our team's impact; we're working to reshape how women athletes are celebrated, both in sport and in everyday life."

