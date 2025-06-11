San Diego Wave FC Teams up with e.l.f. Cosmetics Ahead of Pups at the Pitch Match on June 22

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today a new collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), ahead of the Club's first-ever Pups at the Pitch match on Sunday, June 22 at Snapdragon Stadium. As part of the agreement, e.l.f. will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the match.

We're excited to join forces with San Diego Wave for an unforgettable fan-first moment on June 22. From the players on the field to the fans in the stands, e.l.f. shows up to Empower. Legendary. Females and inspire the next generation to dream bigger, play harder, and always show up as their bold, authentic selves," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marking Communications Officer at e.l.f. Beauty.

The first-of-its-kind Pups at the Pitch event at Snapdragon Stadium will bring together fans, players, and adoptable pups for a matchday experience rooted in community, compassion, and self-expression. The activation unites two bold brands with a shared mission to break beauty standards, foster inclusion, and celebrate individuality, both on and off the pitch.

In collaboration with The Animal Pad, a San Diego-based dog rescue, adoptable pups will accompany Wave FC players during their pre-match stadium arrivals, with all dogs at Snapdragon Stadium available for adoption at the match.

"We're thrilled to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for the Wave's first-ever Pups at the Pitch match and to officially kick-off their larger NWSL partnership here in San Diego. This fun and inclusive event celebrates the unique bond between our fans and their furry friends-something that aligns perfectly with e.l.f.'s bold, joyful spirit. Together, we're bringing a fresh, feel-good energy to Snapdragon Stadium and creating unforgettable matchday moments for our Wave community," said Alyssa Haynes, San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships.

In addition, e.l.f. has invited a local youth soccer team from an underserved neighborhood in San Diego, to host the team at the match. As part of the celebration, the players will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field high-five tunnel activation, bringing them closer to the game and the players.

Last week, e.l.f. supported more than 3,000 girls at Wave FC's youth tournament, Festival de Fútbol Femenil, with product donations, with a goal of empowering the next generation of athletes through access and self-expression.

At the Club's match on June 22, fans will see e.l.f. across Snapdragon Stadium, including an e.l.f. training center activation on the North Concourse complete with photo moment, custom merchandise, glam touch ups, product gift and more. In addition, fans can look forward to a special giveaway at the gates and a Lucky Row giveaway during the match. Tickets for Pups at the Pitch, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, are available now at sandiegowavefc.com.







