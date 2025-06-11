Chicago Stars FC Signs German International Kathrin Hendrich

June 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of defender and German international, Kathrin Hendrich. The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist joins the Chicago Stars on a two-year contract through 2026 with a mutual option for 2027. Hendrich will join the Stars in market following the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 tournament window in July.

"I'm really excited to join the Stars this summer," said Kathrin Hendrich. "I can't wait to meet my new teammates, and I'm looking forward to the new challenge and to play in front of our fans."

"We are happy to welcome Kathrin to Chicago Stars FC," said general manager, Richard Feuz. "Kathrin's proven defensive talent in the Bundesliga and on the international stage will bolster our back line, while her immense experience can serve as an additional resource for our younger players."

On top of international experience at the youth level with prior stints on the German under-15, -16, -19 and -20 national teams, Hendrich has more than 10 years of experience on the German women's national team. Since earning her first senior call-up for Germany in February 2014, Hendrich has earned 83 caps, was named to Germany's rosters for the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups, 2017 and 2022 UEFA Women's European Championship rosters and earned a bronze medal with the 2024 German Olympic Women's Soccer Team.

Hendrich arrives in Chicago from Frauen Bundesliga club, VfL Wolfsburg, where she spent five seasons. Before joining Wolfsburg for the 2020-2021 season, the defender spent time with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 1. FFC Frankfurt and Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg finished second in the Bundesliga every season since Hendrich signed with the team, except for the 2021-22 season, when Hendrich and Wolfsburg finished as league champions. In the 2024-25 season, Hendrich made 16 appearances, starting in 13, recording 1,099 minutes and an impressive 92 percent passing accuracy.

Before Hendrich arrives in market, Chicago Stars FC next hosts Seattle Reign FC at historic Soldier Field June 14 at 4 p.m. CT in a doubleheader event with Chicago Fire FC, who will take on Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. CT. After a road match against Portland Thorns FC June 21 at 9 p.m. CT and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) midseason break, the Chicago Stars return to NWSL regular season action August 1. The club's Bark in the Park match, kicking off at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, will see the Chicago Stars face off with San Diego Wave FC. All Chicago Stars single-match tickets can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.







