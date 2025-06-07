Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Chicago Stars FC (1-8-1, 4 pts) heads to the West Coast, looking for a win on the road when the Stars take on Angel City FC (4-4-2, 14 pts) at BMO Stadium, June 7 at 9 p.m. CT. Well rested after the international break, both sides look to snap their three-match losing streaks and earn some valuable points before the fast-approaching midseason break.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points against Kansas City at home, 1-3

LA: Angel City fell to visiting Louisville, 2-3

Storylines

Turnaround Time: Both Chicago and Angel City come out of the international break aiming to make their own luck and secure a much-needed win after losing three consecutive matches each. With the halfway point of the season coming up fast, the pressure is on to get points and better the chance at finishing the season above the playoff line. Fans can look forward to a fierce battle Saturday, with the Chicago Stars' and Angel City's season statistics very close. Chicago has an edge over Angel City in shooting accuracy, 49.23 percent to 47.27 percent, but the Los Angeles-based ACFC has a slight advantage in passing accuracy, 75.45 percent to 74.67 percent. Angel City FC also has won 124 tackles compared to Chicago's 122, but the Stars have won 51.90 percent of their duels, while Angel City lacks, winning only 48.50 percent. Additionally, Chicago Star, Ludmila, and Angel City rookie, Riley Tiernan, are both attacking weapons that prove hard to stop. A victory wouldn't just snap Chicago's winless skid, though; it would be the Stars' first time earning three points against Angel City since 2023. The 2023 campaign was also a rough go for the Stars, but Chicago went undefeated against ACFC that season, with a win on the road and a draw at home. Can the Stars come out on top again?

Welcome Back: Chicago Stars defender, Natalia Kuikka, made her return to the active roster this week from the 45-day injury list. Kuikka has yet to appear for the Stars this season after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Finland in February that kept the defender off the pitch through the spring. An experienced presence on Chicago's back line, Kuikka will be a welcome addition to the Stars defense. The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) veteran has been a stalwart in the league since 2021, winning the NWSL Championship with Portland Thorns FC in 2022 before signing with Chicago in 2024. Kuikka's fantastic 2024 campaign ended with her leading the league with 142 regular-season clearances, on top of a team-high 48 tackles, 26 blocks and a Save of the Week award in Week 18. Though she's missed some time this season, Kuikka is sure to be an asset for the Stars moving forward.

Adding Some Spark: Another Star was added to the roster this week! Chicago signed goalkeeper, Stephanie Sparkowski, to a roster relief contract on Tuesday, June 2. Though this is Sparkowski's first professional contract, fans may recognize the name, as they joined the Stars as a non-rostered invitee during the 2025 preseason. Sparkowski previously tended goal at the University of Michigan from 2021-2024, recording 39 appearances between the sticks and 3,230 minutes in the net. During her time as a Wolverine, the East Meadow, New York, native made 159 saves with six shutouts. Sparkowski also recently joined the United States Under-23 Women's National Team training camp during the April international window with her new teammate, Jameese Joseph. Welcome to the Stars, Stephanie!







