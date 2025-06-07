Stoppage-Time Goal Lifts Pride to 1-0 Victory Over Houston Dash

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stoppage-time goal from Cori Dyke helped Orlando Pride (7-3-1, 22 points) secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash (3-6-2, 11 points) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night. The win extended the Pride's home unbeaten streak against Houston to five games and saw the Club climb into second place in the NWSL standings.

The decisive moment came with the final kick of the match, as Dyke fired home a right-footed strike to seal the victory for Orlando. Dyke's goal-her first in her professional career since being selected in the 2024 NWSL Draft-also marked the Pride's third stoppage-time game-changer this season and their second match-winning goal in added time. It stands as the second-latest, game-winning strike in the league this year.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made four saves on the night to earn her fourth clean sheet of the season and bring her career tally to 200 regular season saves.

Tonight's match also marked defender Kylie Nadaner's 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions. With this milestone, Nadaner joins club legend Marta as only the second player in the Pride's history to reach the century mark.

Scoring Summary:

90+9' Cori Dyke - ORL 1, HOU 0

Match Notes:

Midfielder Cori Dyke scored her first goal of her professional career, netting the game-winner in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Defender Kylie Nadaner made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions, becoming just the second Pride player to hit the century mark in Club history.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse reached 200 regular-season career saves, notching four during tonight's match.

Midfielder Julie Doyle made her first appearance for the Pride since the season opener after missing the last nine games due to injury.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with Ally Lemos, Kerry Abello and Julie Doyle reentering the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"A roller coaster of emotions but managed to get the job done tonight. One thing I will give credit to: this team will go to the final whistle and we're so pleased that we managed to get that goal towards the end and come away with three points."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will travel west to take on Bay FC on Friday, 13, at PayPal Park. That match is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Houston Dash 0 0 0 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Cori Dyke 90+9'

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Messiah Bright (Yellow Card) 81'

ORL - Summer Yates (Yellow Card) 88'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Prisca Chilufya 72'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello (Cori Dyke 46'); M Morgan Gautrat (Summer Yates 1'), Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos (Marta, 67'), Carson Pickett; F Julie Doyle (Barbra Banda 46'), Ally Watt

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Zara Chavoshi; M Angelina, Viviana Villacorta; F Prisca Chilufya, Marta

Houston Dash - GK Abby Smith; D Maggie Graham, Paige Nielsen, Delanie Sheehan (Saran Puntigam 72'), Natalie Jacobs; M Katie Lind, Evelina Duljan (Kiki van Zanten 46'), Danielle Colaprico (Sophie Schmidt, 84'), Barbara Olivieri (Messiah Bright 67'); F Yazmeen Ryan, Ryan Gareis (Michelle Alozie 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jane Campbell; D Christen Westphal; M Belle Briede, Rebeca, Sophie Schmidt, Kiki Van Zanten

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: June 7, 2025

Attendance: 9,766

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 56.2%

HOU - 43.8%

Shots:

ORL - 22

HOU - 8

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 8

HOU - 4

Saves:

ORL - 4

HOU - 7

Fouls:

ORL - 7

HOU - 11

Offsides:

ORL - 2

HOU - 3

Corners:

ORL - 11

HOU - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Emily Sams







