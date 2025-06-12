San Diego Wave FC Announces Two Midseason Matches against Utah Royals
June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Wave announced today the Club will play two midseason exhibition matches against the Utah Royals during the July break.
The Wave will first host Utah on Saturday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Torero Stadium in San Diego. This match will be exclusive to Wave Season Ticket Members and closed to the general public. The two sides will meet again on Sunday, July 20 at America First field in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Additional details regarding the July 12 match will be shared directly with Season Ticket Members.
Match Schedule:
- San Diego Wave v. Utah Royals - Saturday, July 12 | 5:00 p.m. PT at Torero Stadium (Season Ticket Member Exclusive)
- San Diego Wave at Utah Royals - Sunday, July 20 | Time 6:30 p.m. PT at American First Field
Following the July break, the Wave will return to NWSL regular season play on Saturday, August 2 on the road against North Carolina Courage, before hosting Angel City on Saturday, August 9 at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for the Wave's Rivalry Night on August 9, presented by Kaiser Permanente, are available.
