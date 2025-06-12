Utah Royals FC Announces Two Summer Friendlies against San Diego Wave FC

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today announced that the club will play in two exhibition games during the month of July against San Diego Wave FC in a home and away series.

Utah will travel to California for the first match on July 12 at Torero Stadium at 6:00 p.m. MT and then return home on July 20 to host the Wave at America First Field with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be livestreamed on rsl.com and on the Utah Soccer app.

Further information regarding tickets for the home match on July 20 will be announced at a later date.

Match Schedule:

AWAY: Utah Royals FC @ San Diego Wave - Saturday, July 12 | 6:00 p.m. MT at Torero Stadium

HOME: Utah Royals FC vs San Diego Wave - Sunday, July 20 | 7:30 p.m. MT at American First Field

Utah Royals FC will return to NWSL regular season play on August 3rd, traveling to Florida to take on Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium and then returning home to host Kansas City Current on August 8 at 8:00 p.m. MT at America First Field. Tickets for that match can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







