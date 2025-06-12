Orlando Pride Group Stage Schedule for 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride's (7-3-1, 22 points) group stage schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup was announced today.

The Pride, who were drawn into Group A, will open its tournament run at Inter&Co Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. ET), against LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division. Orlando will then play back-to-back road matches, first on Tuesday, Sept. 16 (8 p.m. ET), against Chorrillo FC of Panama's La Primera División Femenina, and then on Tuesday, Sept. 30 (9 p.m. ET), against Club América Femenil. The Pride will wrap up the Group Stage by hosting C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. ET).

At the conclusion of group stage play, the top two clubs from each group will progress to a single-elimination semifinals stage. The winner of each will advance to the final, while the remaining two sides contest a third place match.

In addition to being crowned as the best club in the region, the tournament's champion will secure a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, an annual competition played among the Confederations' champions, and the quadrennial FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will play its first-ever edition in 2028. More details on these two FIFA women's club competitions are available here.

The 2025-26 edition of the Concacaf W Champions Cup will mark the Pride's first-ever participation int he regional tournament, which is entering its second year and will run concurrent with the NWSL regular season. Additional information regarding tickets will be announced at a later date.

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.







