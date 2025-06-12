Bay FC Welcomes Defending Champion Orlando Pride to PayPal Park June 13

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC plays its second straight home match this week, this time under Friday Night Lights. Defending champion Orlando Pride visits PayPal Park for the first time this season June 13, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. PT. The club will celebrate Juneteenth alongside the match, with limited tickets still available at BayFC.com/tickets. The match will broadcast on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey on the call and Tabitha Turner reporting from the pitch.

Bay FC looks to extend its unbeaten streak to four games after a win over Portland Thorns FC in Week 11 at home. Alyssa Malonson's first career goal and a stellar defensive showing propelled the club to all three points for the second time in three contests. Penelope Hocking assisted the goal, marking her fourth straight game with a scoring contribution.

It'll be a star-studded night as the Floridian side visits the Bay Area to take on a Bay FC squad confident and in form. Pride boasts arguably the best in the history of the Women's game in Marta, a six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year winner, and co-golden boot leader Barbra Banda atop its front line. The club's eight goals conceded have it tied for the league's best defense entering Week 12.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala: Back in the starting XI vs. Portland, Oshoala reminded fans of how dangerous she can be. The Nigerian nearly found her first goal nine minutes in and proved difficult for a strong Portland backline to contain across her 71 minutes of action.

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda: The Zambian has been the league's premier scoring threat in 2025. She enters the week tied with Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga for the league scoring lead, with seven goals on the season. At Utah ahead of the international break, she recorded a hat trick in her club's 3-1 win.

OVER THE LINE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Defender Alyssa Malonson's game-winning score on Saturday vs. Portland marked the first of her professional career. After Taylor Huff carried up the center of the pitch, a combination with Penelope Hocking in the box put the ball at the Auburn product's feet, who rocketed it into the roof of the goal for the eventual game-winner. Malonson becomes the fourth Bay FC player to record her first career tally with the club, joining Caroline Conti, Karlie Lema, Maddie Moreau and Kiki Pickett.

WELL-EARNED RECOGNITION

Bay FC's roster earned deserved praise for its performance Saturday. Defender Caprice Dydasco was nominated for NWSL Player of the Week after a stellar performance that saw her win 12 of 15 one-on-one duels, complete over 85% of her passing attempts, and record four interceptions as the club shut down Portland's attack all evening. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, back from international duty with the U-23 U.S. National Team, was nominated for Save of the Week for a leaping denial in the 43rd minute.

DEFEND HOME TURF

Bay FC has the second-best home record in the league this season, claiming 10 points on three wins, one draw and one defeat. Only Kansas City and Orlando, who sit in first and second place, respectively, have a better home record with 12 points claimed in home matches this season.

OPPONENT REPORT

Orlando visits the Bay Area as winners in each of its last two games. Prior to the international break, Banda's hat trick led the club to a 3-1 win, and last week vs. Houston, a shutout victory stretched its streak to two. The club has regained the form it had early in the campaign when it opened with four straight victories, and five wins in its first six games.

The Pride's win over Houston marked its first shutout since Week Four and continued a run of excellence on the defensive end this season. The club has allowed just eight scores on the year, tied for the fewest in the league. The winner in the match, a 99th minute strike by Cori Dyke, continued a trend that's led them to be dominant from the whistle to whistle, as the club has scored a league leading seven goals in the final 15 minutes of the second half this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs ORL

Each of the two matchups between Bay FC and Orlando in 2024 were tight affairs decided by one goal apiece. In May, Bay FC fell in Florida 1-0 as a 32nd minute penalty proved to be all that was needed for the eventual champions. The two sides' September contest in San Jose proved to be equally close, as a scoreless affair continued into the final six minutes before Orlando found the net.

HONORING JUNETEENTH

Friday's contest marks the club's Juneteenth celebration, and will showcase local performers and artists and provide opportunities for fans to learn more about the holiday, including:

Fanny Pack Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a free clear fanny pack donning Bay FC's Juneteenth-inspired crest.

FanFest Spirit Station: Fans entering PayPal Park can snap a photo in front of the club's Juneteenth backdrop, learn more about the history of Juneteenth, see themed decorations and create their own friendship bracelets.

Pre-Match Performances: Prior to kickoff, local singers Dee Dee Simon, Veotis Latchison, and dancer Alva Wright will take the fanfest stage and Emmanuel Smalls will DJ. Sister duo Micaiah and Memphis of MeloDious will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Item of the Match: Fans who wish to commemorate the evening can pick up an exclusive Juneteenth T-Shirt and pin, designed by San Francisco-based Filipino/Jamaican American illustrator and graphic designer Jackie Brown, will be on sale at select merchandise locations throughout the stadium, with sales benefitting the Black Women's Player Collective.







