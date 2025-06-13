National Women's Soccer League Announces 2025 NWSL Championship Will be Held at San Jose's PayPal Park

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that PayPal Park, home of Bay FC and Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, will be the host venue of the 2025 NWSL Championship. The 2025 title-match will be held Saturday, November 22, and kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. For the fourth straight year, the match will broadcast in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

"We're incredibly grateful for the NWSL's support of our club, our ambitions, and the work we've done to make Bay FC a world class organization in such a short time," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "The NWSL Championship brings another top soccer event to the Bay Area in 2025 and is an indicator of how impactful the Bay Area is in the global soccer landscape, the tremendous support of the game across the region and the widespread passion shown by fans for women's sports. We're looking forward to putting on a top-tier event for fans of both Bay Area soccer and the NWSL."

Tickets for the match will be available for purchase in August. To gain early access to a presale before the general public, fans are encouraged to sign up to receive exclusive access to the presale here. Bay FC Season Ticket Members will also have early access to NWSL Championshi p tickets.

"The history of women's soccer runs deeply and strongly in the Bay Area," said Bay FC Co-Founder and USWNT Legend Brandi Chastain. "From the roster of the national team players born and raised here to the first ever professional domestic league champions coming from here, our community's fabric is woven with the greatest the game has to offer. We are thrilled to host the next set of champions in the NWSL final in the place women's soccer calls home."

Inaugurated in 2015, PayPal Park seats 18,000 fans and is the home venue of Bay FC and Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes. Across its 11 seasons, the stadium has hosted top domestic and international competitions, including international friendly matches for both the United States Men's and Women's National Teams, World Cup qualifiers and the 2016 MLS All Star game. The venue has hosted Bay FC since its inaugural 2024 season, hosting 18,000 for the club's first home match and welcoming over 13,000 fans per game, the fifth best attendance mark in the league in 2024.

"We're thrilled to bring the NWSL Championship back to the West Coast and to a region with as rich a history in women's soccer as the Bay Area," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "This community's passion for the game, combined with the excitement surrounding one of our newest teams in Bay FC, makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the league's top talent and crown our next champion. We are grateful to our partners at Bay FC, the San Jose Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee for their commitment and collaboration in bringing this event to life, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players, fans and the entire soccer community in November."

The NWSL Championship brings another top sporting event to the Bay Area. PayPal Park is set to host matches in this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, including the United States' Group Stage contest vs. Trinidad and Tobago June 15. Nearby Levi's Stadium is set to host Super Bowl LX, in addition to staging six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The NWSL Championship at PayPal Park will conclude the 2025 NWSL season, the 13th in league history. Additional events and programming alongside the match, including the return of Fan Fest and the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax will be announced at a later date. The 2025 marquee match marks the fifth time the contest has been held on the West Coast, and will be preceded by the NWSL Playoffs, played amongst the top eight regular season finishers in the NWSL standings. The playoffs are set to begin the weekend of November 7-9, with the semifinal round set for the following week November 14-16.

The 2025 NWSL season is off to a strong start, building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2024 campaign that saw a 285% increase in broadcast viewership, a 47% rise in match attendance, and the first season in league history to welcome over two million fans.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.