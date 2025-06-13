3 Changes Headline Gotham FC Setup at Utah

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós made three changes to his starting lineup for a critical matchup at Utah kicking off at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Bruninha, Jess Carter and Sarah Schupansky reentered the Gotham FC XI as the club aims to return to the win column for the first time in NWSL play since April 26. Newcomer Josefine Hasbo, whose signing was announced on Tuesday, is available on the substitutes bench - as is Rose Lavelle in her second game back since returning to action from offseason ankle surgery.

Today's match will be broadcast on MSG Networks and the Gotham Sports app in addition to NWSL+.

Gotham FC (3-5-3, 12 points) needs a win to turn back its recent run of league form that has seen the team lose three and draw once in its last four games. To get there, Amorós is looking to a lineup he has not yet used this season, with Bruninha earning her third start in an attacking position this campaign.

In all, this is Bruninha's sixth start in league play. The Brazilian international has one assist this season in 513 minutes, and she'll be looking for striker Esther González, who is tied for the league lead with seven goals this season. Bruninha's fellow Brazilian, dynamic winger Geyse, will play on her opposite flank.

It's a big night for German international Ann-Katrin Berger, fresh off her inclusion in Germany's 2025 UEFA Women's EURO squad. The goalkeeper can tie the club record for regular season wins (20) with a victory, and she can claim the second-longest minutes streak in club history by registering a full 90 vs. Utah. Two saves would move her into sole possession of third in club history.

They are all remarkable statistics for a goalkeeper who only joined Gotham FC early last season.

Holding the line ahead of Berger will be captain Mandy Freeman alongside Emily Sonnett and Lilly Reale, with the England international Carter returning to the mix, too, after missing last week's 2-1 loss vs. Kansas City.

In the midfield, Taryn Torres anchors a trio that includes Schupansky and Jaelin Howell, who like Berger and Sonnett has played every minute this season. Schupansky, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, is tied for the league lead for assists among rookies, with two, and has the second-highest number of passes into the penalty area with 84.

The substitutes bench includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell; defender Emerson Elgin; midfielders Sofia Cook, Josefine Hasbo, Rose Lavelle, Nealy Martin and Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; and forwards Gabi Portilho, Midge Purce, Jéssica Silva and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Utah Royals

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

3 - Bruninha

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 14 - Nealy Martin, 16 - Rose Lavelle, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye







