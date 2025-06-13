San Diego Wave FC Wins, 3-2, on the Road Against Houston Dash

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-2, 23 points) earned a 3-2 victory on the road Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium over the Houston Dash (3-7-2, 11 points). Goals from Kenza Dali, Adriana Leon, and María Sánchez powered the Wave to their fourth-straight road win.

San Diego opened the scoring in the 17th minute following a dynamic run from Dali, who carried the ball forward from midfield and played it wide to Leon. Leon, making her 100th NWSL regular season appearance, sent a cross into the box that was poorly cleared by the Houston defense. The ball fell to Dali at the top of the box, where she struck a clean half-volley into the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

The Wave doubled the lead in the 36th minute when the Club applied high pressure in the Dash's own box. As Houston attempted to build out from the back, defender Hanna Lundkvist forced a turnover and immediately went on the attack before playing a sharp pass to the near post. Leon met the service with a one-touch finish to beat the Houston goalkeeper, giving San Diego a 2-0 lead and marking Leon's Club-leading fourth goal of the season.

In the 51st minute, San Diego extended the lead to 3-0. Following another Houston turnover, Dali recovered possession and combined with Delphine Cascarino, who played a perfectly weighted ball into the box for Sánchez. Sánchez converted the chance with a header for her first career NWSL regular season goal scored via header.

Houston responded with two second-half goals. Bárbara Olivieri pulled one back in the 70th minute, collecting a clearance outside the box and firing a shot from 25 yards out that struck the post and bounced in. Yazmeen Ryan added a second for the Dash in the 86th minute, cutting inside from the right before hitting a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner to bring the match to its 3-2 final score.

Notes:

The Wave have now scored 25 goals in 2025, surpassing the 22 goals scored across 26 matches during the 2024 season.

The win marked San Diego's fourth-straight road victory.

Forward Adriana Leon made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance; with her goal, she became the 11th player in league history to score in her 100th match.

Leon scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Midfielder Kenza Dali scored her second goal of the season.

Of San Diego's 24 goals this season, "The French Connection" - Dali, Delphine Cascarino, and Perle Morroni - have contributed to 13 (goal or assist).

Cascarino recorded her fifth assist of the season and eighth overall for Wave FC, tying Alex Morgan's Club record for career assists.

Cascarino has contributed to a goal in each of the Club's last three games (1 goal, 2 assists).

Forward María Sánchez scored her third goal of the season and has now contributed to a goal in her last three games (2 goals, 1 assist).

Defender Hanna Lundkvist recorded her second assist of the season. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:2 Houston Dash

Scoring Summary:

SD - Dali (2) 17'

SD - Leon (4) (Lundkvist, 2) 36'

SD - Sánchez (3) (Cacarino, 5) 51'

HOU - Olivieri (2)

HOU - Ryan (1) (Graham, 1) 68'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Morroni (Caution) 60'

SD - McCaskill (Caution) 88'

HOU - Gareis (Caution) 90+2'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (McMahon 90+3'), D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, D McNabb, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Sánchez HT), F Ascanio (Barcenas 69'), F Cascarino, F Leon (Robbe 69')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Wesley, M Fusco, F Carusa

Houston Dash: GK Smith, D Jacobs (Westphal 86'), D Nielsen, D Graham, D Lind ©, M Sheehan, M Van Zanten (Bright 61'), M Gareis, M Colaprico, F Olivieri, F Ryan

Subs not used: GK Campbell, D Costa da Silva, D Matthews, M Schmidt, F Briede, F Alozie

Stats Summary: HOU / SD

Shots: 11 / 18

Shots on Target: 3 / 10

Corners: 0 / 12

Fouls: 8 / 13

Offsides: 0 / 2

Saves: 7 / 1

Possession: 50% / 50% 







