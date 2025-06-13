What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Bay FC on the Road

June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (7-3-1, 22 points) at Bay FC (4-4-3, 15 points)

When: Friday, June 12, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

TV: Watch on Prime Video

As the Pride play Bay in San Jose, here are five things to watch for:

Aye Bay-Bay

Orlando Pride secured a pair of 1-0 wins over Bay FC last season, which marked the inaugural campaign for the West Coast side. Barbra Banda drew a first-half penalty to seal the match at Inter&Co Stadium in May, before scoring the lone goal herself in the 84th minute of the road victory in September.

Bay-Goal

Cori Dyke scored the latest goal in Orlando Pride history on Saturday, netting the game-winner against Houston in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. The Pride have three result-changing goals in stoppage time this regular season-most in the NWSL in 2025-two of which were game-winners.

Tell Me When to Go

Dyke's game-winning goal was also her first professional goal since joining the Pride in 2024. It now stands as the latest regular-season first-goal game-winner in NWSL history. Drafted by the Pride in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Dyke scored nine goals during her collegiate career.

Un-Bay-lievable

Marta has scored against 14 of the 15 teams she's faced during her NWSL career-Bay FC being the only side to keep her off the scoresheet in their two meetings. The only two players to score at least one regular-season goal against 15 different NWSL teams are Sofia Huerta and Ashley Hatch.

International Waters

The Pride have two road matches remaining before the NWSL enters the July break for the international window. Orlando will be well represented across multiple tournaments this summer, with goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse called in to represent England at the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship, and Marta and Angelina named to Brazil's Copa América Femenina 2025 roster.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular season career.







