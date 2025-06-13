Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Media Availability with Goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars held a media availability with goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and interim head coach, Masaki Hemmi, today, June 13, ahead of the team's match against Seattle Reign FC June 14, at 4 p.m. CT at Soldier Field.

Who: Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Stars goalkeeper

Masaki Hemmi, Chicago Stars interim head coach

What: Media availability ahead of match against Seattle Reign FC

Credit: Chicago Stars FC

Quotes:

Alyssa, how is your availability for this weekend? (From Joe Chatz)

Alyssa Naeher: I'm making progress every day and working hard to get back out there as fast as I can. I'm just trying to do whatever I can for the team as needed, but working hard every day to get back out as soon as possible.

Can I ask you about the other goalies you've worked with after seeing Halle Mackiewicz get the start last week? (From Joe Chatz)

Naeher: Halle has worked hard every day, she's been great. She was a great addition to bring in. Between her, myself, Z [Mackenzie Wood] - and even Stephanie [Sparkowski] who was here for pre-season training and to have her come in, it's been a seamless transition back in not just with the goalkeeper group, but with the team as well, she was around for a good chunk of preseason as well. They've all worked hard all year long. They've improved daily, and any time you can get more reps and more time with the team, whether that's in goalkeeper training or the small sided stuff, the 11 vs. 11 stuff. I think Halle looked good in the last game, she looked confident. I just told her to trust the players in front of you, they've got your back. I think she's earned that trust from them as well throughout the season with how she's been committed to training every day. You earn the respect of your teammates and your coaches on the training pitch. I'm glad she got the opportunity to get that game last week and I thought she played well.

How important is it to those results in the right direction before the NWSL break? (From Joe Chatz)

Masaki Hemmi: I think getting results before the break is important. We're very confident going into this game. We are very confident in the direction the group is heading towards. I think the performance is getting better overall. It's not just the players on the field, but in training the quality is improving. The results should be coming soon, and quite frankly I think we could have come away with three points last game too, but the margin of error is very small, so we have to tighten things up a little bit especially late in the game defensively, but really optomistic and it's important to get results right here.

How important is the role out for Natalia Kuikka who got her first minutes last week? (From Joe Chatz)

Hemmi: We don't want to stretch her too much, but at the same time, she's a big part of the team and so, hopefully, extended minutes can be expected this weekend.

How have you managed stepping into a mentor role for other keepers you've worked with? (From Lesley Ryder)

Naeher: For me, I think over time I would say that my leadership style is more through action: How I train, how I go about things, do things. I never really liked to be the person that over inserts myself opinion-wise, speaking or coaching-wise, but hopefully I've been able to establish enough of a relationship that they're comfortable asking questions or doing different things or if I see something to help out. I think just being able to grow in how I show up every day and how I try to communicate with the back line, interact with them solve problems on the field. In training not taking reps off and seeing the commitment to what we're trying to do. I think Halle's been great and fun to train with as well. I think here with Z [Mackenzie Wood] and Steph, they've been working hard every day. I hope that I'm able to use - obviously I have 20 years of experience over the course of my career - to hopefully help that next generation of goalkeeper. It's about learning, but also finding who you are as a goalkeeper, what your strengths are, what makes you special, what makes you you, what can you bring to the table and to the team. I think that's the fun thing to watch with young goalkeepers, the self-discovery process of yes, here are some traits and things that goalkeepers have to do, but then how do you make it your own and pick and choose the goalkeeper you want to be and can be. That's going to give you the most success and I give a lot of credit to the players like Halle and Phallon [Tullis-Joyce] and Z, who's been here for the last few years, that process of self discovery.

Was there a moment when you found yourself in that way? (From Lesley Ryder)

Naeher: I think it's evolved over time. I think I was so fortunate, even early on in my career, to train with goalkeepers like Hope [Solo], Barnie [Nicole Barnhart], Jill Loyden and then Ashlyn [Harris], AD [Franch], Jane [Campbell] and Casey Murphy. I always tell people try to be a sponge. The game is always evolving, the position is always evolving, what is being asked of the goalkeeper is evolving, which makes it fun, and then the longevity becomes how do you adapt with that? Can you continue to grow with it and find what that looks like. For me, throughout my career, these are the things that I've found that I can always hang my hat on. I can always try to excel in this area, but also you have to find what works for you and what doesn't work for you. And with the different goalkeeper coaches I've been fortunate to work with and get to hone in on a lot of different skills and things. If I'm not good at it or it doesn't work for me, I have to figure out how some other way to accomplish the same thing. I think that's the fun part about the position, it's not really a one size fits all role. Again, the game continues to evolve, which makes it fun. Goalkeepers now basically play center back at times trying to build out and do different things. Back when I started playing I didn't even take my own goal kicks, goalkeepers didn't do that. Now it's fun to be part of things in that way as well.

What do special matches like Wrigley Field and Soldier Field allow you to do that you may not be able to do at SeatGeek? (From Lesley Ryder)

Hemmi: I'm just really excited for this opportunity to showcase ourselves in a different venue. At a place like Soldier Field, with the history, I think it will be great for the organization. Our quality is improving and we want to be able to showcase it in front of all the fans. A different venue gives us a different feel for it, but the players are really excited for this opportunity and we just need to continue to showcase ourselves. Play exciting football, gritty football that Chicago's capable of playing. Being able to do that at Soldier Field in front of our fans is really exciting.

Naeher: I think so too, especially with the Fire, to be able to do a doubleheader for the city and have that combination gives it that little extra. I was obviously a part of it a few years ago when we had the doubleheader with them and it's different, it's unique, it's something to look forward to. Again, having had the opportunity to play at Soldier Field at that venue with not just this team, but the US Women's National Team it's a great environment, it's a great atmosphere, the City of Chicago likes to show up for these kinds of events. It makes it fun, hopefully it's a nice bright sunny Chicago summer day. It's a great atmosphere to get to play at Soldier Field. Hopefully, it's as much fun for the fans as it is for the players.

Are you expecting to be short handed again? (From Lesley Ryder)

Hemmi: There are some players coming back for this game. I think that players are ready to show up when their number is called. The most I'm proud about that last game is the players that haven't gotten the minutes that they've wanted in the first part of the season, but kept their head down and kept working extremely hard in training sessions to be ready. This is part of football, when someone gets injured, someone's number is called and right now, quite frankly, the players coming back from injury we have a better problem of picking players and the starting lineup. That makes our job harder, but it's a team sport and everyone is ready to go.

What are you hoping to see from Kathrin Hendrich when she arrives? (From Lesley Ryder)

Hemmi: Just bringing in experience in leadership on and off the field. I think she's played in a number of big games on the national stage. Another player that has a unique background and with the diverse experiences we have in the locker room, she's just an addition to that. We're really excited to have her join us.

What are your thoughts on the field conditions at Soldier Field? (From Hernan Espinoza Jr.)

Naeher: We'll find out tomorrow.







